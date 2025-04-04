“He and dad think the same way” - Graham Rahal makes his feelings known on RLL’s big move to sign former IndyCar president 

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal recently shared his clear opinion about Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's latest signing, the former IndyCar President Jay Frye. As Frye joined RLL as the Team President, Rahal detailed why the 60-year-old is the ideal person to take up the leadership role at the team.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing recently announced the signing of Jay Frye as the Team President on April 1, 2025. He will be looking after the team's IndyCar operations and the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar championship program. Meanwhile, former Chief Operating Officer Steve Eriksen parted ways with the team.

Jay Frye at Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Practice - Source: Getty

Graham Rahal came out and spoke with Racer about Jay Frye's joining. Bobby Rahal's son explained how he considered stepping out of the driving role to manage the team, but the same has gone away with Frye’s signing. Rahal detailed the former IndyCar President’s experience as he said,

“He and I think the same way, but he and dad (Bobby Rahal) also think the same way, which is even more important. And frankly, I think you can trust the man to run the team and to do what he needs to do, because he has that experience.”

"Most other team presidents in this position, have never owned a race team. Maybe they’ve been in charge of a budget, but they haven’t owned it. They haven’t felt that pressure; the sleepless nights that come with being in that role,” added Graham Rahal.

Jay Frye worked with IndyCar for over 12 years and was promoted as IndyCar President in 2015. Having served as the President for a decade, Frye was let go by Penske Entertainment, and Doug Boles, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway President, was signed as his replacement.

Graham Rahal's father on signing Jay Frye as Team President

Graham Rahal's father, Bobby Rahal, is the co-owner of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team. He hailed the former IndyCar President as he joined the team, detailing Frye’s passion for the sport. In a public statement released following Frye’s appointment, Bobby Rahal said,

“I’m very pleased to have Jay Frye join the team as president of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. I’ve known him since his arrival on the INDYCAR scene in 2013 and have spent a lot of time with him and think highly of his character and his passion for the sport. I look forward to working with him in the future to take RLL to the place we all want it to be.”

Jay Frye led a couple of NASCAR teams before he joined the IndyCar series. He was the Team Director of the MB2 Motorsports and Red Bull Racing Team.

