“He was very good”: Alex Palou admits he couldn’t do much to end Christian Rasmussen’s hunt for first IndyCar victory

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou recently participated in the Milwaukee Mile 250 race. He spoke about his perfomance and also praised the race winner, Christian Rasmussen, for his performance.The 28-year-old drives the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing car powered by Honda. During the race at Milwakee Palou had started the race in pole position and was leading the race. However, with 16 laps to go, Palou was overtaken by Rasmussen who took the victory of the race.While talking in the post race interview, Alex Plaou was questioned if he expected Rasmussen to catch up to him or if he was surprised. He replied by saying: (via ASAP Sports)&quot;They were updating me on the radio. I knew that he was fourth. Next corner he was third. Then he was second. He was only a second and a half. Then I started pushing 100%. I wanted to get at least one more second or try and extend a little bit more the laps. I couldn't make it. I knew that he was coming and he didn't caught me by surprise. Obviously I didn't want him to overtake me. He was very good on the outside in one, two, getting great exits. Also three and four. Yeah, couldn't do very much.&quot;Alex Palou had led 199 laps of the race out of 250. The Spaniard was chasing the record of winning ten races in a season, a record that is currently jointly held by A.J. Foyt and Al Unser Sr. The IndyCar legends won ten races in their respective seasons. Palou has eight wins so far this season.Alex Palou speaks about the X factor behind his IndyCar dominanceThe #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver spoke about his race at Portland and securing his fourth IndyCar championship title. He also spoke about he support that he received from his team throughout the season.The Spaniard secured his fourth IndyCar championship and became the fourth IndyCar driver in history to secure three titles in a row. He joined the likes of Sebastian Bourdais, Mario Andretti, and Dario Franchitti as he became a four-time champion.While talking to Fox, Alex Palou spoke about how it felt to be a four time champion. He said:“It’s unbelievable. I couldn't be happier right now, this has been an amazing season, amazing five years with CGR, I have no words to describe how grateful I am to everyone, especially Chip (Ganassi), our partners and all our fans.”He further praised his team as the X factor behind his dominance this season.“My team, the team I have behind me. Our partners, Honda, have been giving us the power we needed to race every weekend. But my team, the car has been unbelievable. Also, today, it's a shame we couldn't really end it with a win. But we fought, and I gave it everything we had. I tried everything to overtake Lundgaard but couldn't make it today.” he added.With a tally of 626 points and two races still left, Alex Palou has already won the championship.