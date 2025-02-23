"He'll be a great guy for me to lean on": Christian Rasmussen makes his feelings known about having Alexander Rossi as his teammate

IndyCar's 2025 season is just around the corner (first race, March 2), and ahead of it, Christian Rasmussen has made his feelings known about partnering up with Alexander Rossi. Both drivers will be seen plying their trade with the Indianapolis, Indiana-based Ed Carpenter Racing team.

Ad

Rasmussen has so far competed in only 14 IndyCar races. Rossi, on the other hand, is more experienced with 147 races under his belt. Moreover, the latter was even able to finish in second place in the 2018 season.

With Rasmussen having a solid driver as his partner for the 2025 season, he recently shed light on benefitting from Rossi. Via IndyCar's official Instagram page, the 24-year-old added:

"I'm very excited to work with Alex, he comes in with a lot of experience, a lot of race wins, Indy 500 win, and he'll be a great guy for me to lean on as well, to learn from, see what he can bring to the table for Ed Carpenter Racing, I think a lot of good stuff is happening within the team, him being one of them, its exciting times for us," Rasmussen said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Christian Rasmussen ended the 2024 season in 22nd place with 163 points to his name. In the process of doing so, he was only able to manage a solitary top-ten finish. Rossi ended the season in tenth place, having amassed a total of 366 points.

Christian Rasmussen pumped up following the 2025 Sebring International Raceway test

While the 24-year-old Christian Rasmussen is looking forward to learning from Alexander Rossi in the upcoming 2025 season, he has also indicated that he is ready to go. He recently took part in the pre-season test at the Sebring International Raceway.

Ad

Moreover, following that, he took to his Instagram and shared an upbeat post. His caption was as follows:

"Sebring testing = just Splenda-did. See you in St. Pete!!" Rasmussen wrote.

Ad

His teammate Alexander Rossi shared the same sentiment via his Instagram handle and also came up with a post.

"Oh it’s pretty nice to be back. St Pete next week."

Ad

2025 is a new beginning for Alexander Rossi and with the pre-season test done and dusted, he and Christian Rasmussen are ready to take the fight to their competitors. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Ed Carpenter Racing.

As mentioned earlier, this year's campaign will kick off with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2nd. The race weekend with start from 28th February (Friday) onwards with Practice 1 (3:00 - 4:00 PM ET). Fans can watch the 2025 IndyCar season live on FOX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback