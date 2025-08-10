  • home icon
  • "He ran out of talent": Christian Rasmussen ridicules Conor Daly after huge crash during IndyCar GP of Portland 

By Rishabh Negi
Published Aug 10, 2025 21:01 GMT
Ed Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen has slammed Conor Daly after their crash in the 2025 IndyCar GP of Portland. On lap 15 of the ongoing race, the duo was having a good old go at each other, and in the process of doing so, Daly ended up in the barriers at high speeds. Notably, the crash was a byproduct of a fierce on-track battle between Rasmussen and Daly.

Following the crash, Conor Daly is out of the race in his #77 Juncos Hollinger racecar. During the final moments of their on-track fight, he was trying to go on the outside of Turn 10 when he got clipped by Christian Rasmussen. Commentators described it as one of the most intense moments of the race, with both drivers pushing the limits.

Interestingly, Rasmussen does not think that he was at fault for the incident; if anything, he has bashed Daly via his team radio.

"He's just ramming into me now. He ran out of talent there. Watch the bottom here. I don't know what he expected me to do there."

While Conor Daly is no longer competing in the ongoing 110-lap race, Christian Rasmussen is still going strong. With 34 laps done, he is currently in P17 and is trying to make his way into the Top 10.

In the drivers' standings, Rasmussen is in P14, having amassed 239 points (one top five and five top ten finishes) in the first 14 rounds of the 2025 IndyCar season. Conor Daly, on his end, is in P17 with 215 points (three top-ten finishes).

"It kind of seems stupid": Conor Daly's take on crash with Christian Rasmussen

While Christian Rasmussen has slammed Conor Daly for their lap 15 crash in the ongoing Portland race, the latter has also hit back. Via a pit road interaction with IndyCar on FOX after getting released by the IndyCar medical team, Daly deemed the Ed Carpenter Racing driver's actions as "stupid".

"Yeah, I mean, honestly, I saw him drive Colton almost into the wall on the back straight, and that's how I got Colton and got his position. He was quite slow and, so I tried to pass him into 7 and then again, drove himself off the track to make sure I drove off the track."
"So again, I'm not really sure what was the point of that. It kind of seems stupid in my opinion. An then, he was really slow down the straight and I just went past him and he just never stopped."
The 2025 IndyCar season has only two races remaining on the race calendar after the ongoing Portland race. While Daly has missed out on scoring some decent points, Rasmussen could very well amass a few.

The 110-lap race is 48 laps down, and Christian Rasmussen has gotten back up into the top 10 and is currently running in P9.

Edited by Rupesh
