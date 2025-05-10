"He's absolutely insane": Fans react to Alex Palou's second consecutive pole position in IndyCar

IndyCar fans online are in awe of reigning champion Alex Palou, after the Spaniard managed to grab his second consecutive pole position at the Sonsio Grand Prix qualifications on Saturday. The championship leader's best lap around the IMS road course was over four-tenths quicker than Graham Rahal in second.

After grabbing his first pole position of the 2025 IndyCar season at Barber on May 3, Alex Palou doubled down at Indianapolis to make it two consecutive pole positions for as many races. The 3x IndyCar champion has already claimed victory at three out of the first four races this season.

Palou took to X to share his excitement about his second pole position in as many weekends with his fans on Saturday.

"BACK TO BACK POLES!!! 🤩"

IndyCar fans on X reacted to this post from Palou, sharing their respect and admiration for the Chip Ganassi Racing man's dominance.

"He's absolutely insane," one said.

"You are truly the GOAT," another replied.

"We definitely need to get you to an F1 car. You’re way too good at open wheel racing, goat," a third fan said.

Here are some more reactions:

"Welp this season is over," a fan wrote.

"Bro really wants to make IndyCar boring," another tweeted.

"I've never seen such a big dominance of a driver over the rest of the grid in Indy," yet another said.

Alex Palou currently sits 60 points ahead of Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard (2nd) in the championship standings. With his near-invincible start to the 2025 season and the consistency previously shown in his career, the 28-year-old is well set to be the main challenger for the championship yet again this season.

What Alex Palou said after securing his second consecutive pole position at Indianapolis

Alex Palou during qualifications for the Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Alex Palou shared that a tire advantage in the Fast 6 around the IMS road course could potentially have been the reason for his brilliant performance to grab the pole position for the Sonsio Grand Prix. The Spaniard also shared that the #10 DHL CGR car has simply been 'super fast all season'.

Speaking to the media after grabbing his second pole position of the 2025 season, Palou said:

“I think we had a bit of an advantage there with a set of brand new soft tires. I think some used it in Q1 and we didn’t. Maybe that’s where the time comes." [via Motorsport.com]

"But anyways, that #10 DHL car was amazing. It’s been super fast all season, honestly. But today it’s been on fire."

Palou will be looking to claim his fourth victory of the 2025 IndyCar season already this early in the year at Indianapolis. After this weekend, though, the reigning champion will set his focus on the next round, which is the Indy 500.

Scheduled for May 25, Palou has already claimed that the iconic event is his most important target this season. The driver has never claimed victory at the IMS, or any Oval, in his illustrious IndyCar career.

