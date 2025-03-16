“He’s everywhere”: Jamie Little beyond happy on IndyCar securing services of F1 fan-favorite

Jamie Little recently expressed her excitement about the addition of Will Buxton to the IndyCar broadcast team. The British motorsport expert completed a switch from F1 to the American racing series ahead of the commencement of the 2025 season.

The veteran NASCAR commentator, who recently made a return to the IndyCar world following her 11-year hiatus, has continued to marvel at the many changes that have shaped the American motorsport scene since her return. The 46-year-old sports commentator recently took to social media to share her excitement over the series’ acquisition of Buxton.

Taking to her Instagram story, Little wrote:

"Look at @wbuxtonofficial… he’s everywhere! So happy he’s on our @indycaronfox team! 🏁"

Jamie Little expressed her excitement about the addition of Will Buxton to the IndyCar team. Image: @jamielittletve via Instagram

Buxton’s switch from F1 to IndyCar has been one of the biggest stories leading up to the 2025 season. The 44-year-old made his commentary debut alongside Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix—a race in which Chip Ganassi driver Alex Palou coasted to victory with a masterfully executed strategy. Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing and Josef Newgarden of Team Penske secured the second and the third position respectively.

Little also featured at the Grand Prix, though she was on pit lane reporting duties throughout the Florida event.

Jamie Little reacts following her return to IndyCar

Jamie Little during a coverage of the NASCAR: United Rentals Work United 500 - Source: Getty

Jamie Little recently expressed her delight at returning to IndyCar coverage during the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. The American motorsport expert, who began her career covering American open-wheel racing eventually transitioned to stock car reporting in 2014.

The veteran sportscaster served as a pit reporter for the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and several other stock car series. However, she has now made her return to IndyCar, joining a star-studded commentary team that includes Buxton and several other seasoned veterans.

Following the conclusion of the thrilling St. Petersburg Grand Prix, Little took to her X handle (formerly Twitter) to share her emotions, writing:

"After 11 years of being away from @IndyCar, it was quite a homecoming for me. Appreciate the drivers & teams for being so accommodating. 🩷🏁"

Little, who was visibly excited throughout her coverage of the Florida race, is expected to juggle both NASCAR and IndyCar reporting duties for FOX Sports.

The former ARCA Menards Series commentator who also serves as a television play-by-play announcer, is expected to return to the IndyCar pit lane when the American racing series resumes for its second round of the 2025 season at the Thermal Club Grand Prix of California.

