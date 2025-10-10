“He’s got success and a bit of gravitas”: Bryan Herta expects a ‘positive’ dynamic change with Will Power’s arrival at Andretti Global

Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power parted ways with Team Penske after the 2025 IndyCar season. The Australian joined Andretti Global as he replaced Colton Herta at the historic team. Colton's father, Bryan Herta, came out and detailed how he expects Power to have a positive dynamic change at Andretti.

Questions around Will Power's Team Penske contract started circling the paddock as early as the beginning of the 2025 season. With no real update about the same until the last race of the season at Nashville, the two-time IndyCar champion was frustrated. However, just a couple of days after the season ended, Power announced that he would be leaving Penske after 17 years.

Just a few days after that announcement, Andretti Global came out and announced Colton Herta's move to Cadillac F1 and that Power will be replacing the youngster. Andretti Global last won an IndyCar title in 2012, and while Herta positioned himself as a title challenger in 2024, he wasn't able to beat Alex Palou.

NTT INDYCAR Series BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty

Power, on the other hand, has already won a couple of titles and is the only driver in the last five years to beat Alex Palou to a title. Colton Herta's father and former racer Bryan Herta featured on the Racers Unchained podcast and detailed the positive dynamic change he expects at Andretti Global following Power’s arrival.

“Now Will coming in is a different dynamic because here's a guy who's got 71 pole positions, championships, Indy 500 wins. He's got a level of success and little bit of gravitas which comes with that's going to change the dynamic within the team and I think that'll be a positive,” said Bryan Herta

“I’m not expecting that he's going to come in and pull Kyle aside and coach him but I think his leadership by example on a guy who's been there, done that achieved. You know, Kyle and even Marcus, who's a little more experienced. I learned the most out of the most successful teammates I had, because you know their process and approach yields results,” added Bryan Herta

Alex Palou on Will Power's move to Andretti Global after Team Penske split

Four-time IndyCar champion spoke with SpeedFreaks and was questioned about IndyCar veteran Will Power's decision to part ways with Team Penske and join Andretti Global for the 2026 season. Alex Palou said,

“Seeing Will Power, I think it's (No. 26 Andretti Global Honda) the best seat that was available. It's a really good seat. It's a seat that I am sure he's gonna find a very good family, and I'm excited. I'm very excited for him. It was very sad when they (Team Penske) announced that he was not gonna continue the 12-car. I think IndyCar needs Will Power, and we all need Will Power in the series. So I am very excited about that.”

David Malukas replaced Power at Team Penske and will be driving the #12 Chevrolet, which was driven by Power for his duration at Penske.

