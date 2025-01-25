Sting Ray Robb and Santino Ferrucci became teammates at AJ Foyt Racing last year. The pair soon forged a strong friendship, the 23-year-old Robb revealed.

Robb made his IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing in 2023 but suffered a horrid rookie season. He couldn't register even a single top-10 finish while his teammate, David Malukas brought home a podium in the same car.

Sting Ray Robb later expressed how he didn't get help from Malukas during the season which ultimately led to his exit from the team. He then joined AJ Foyt Racing, where he partnered up with Ferrucci, who helped him get through the intricacies of the car. Robb has labeled Ferrucci as an honest driver (said via Speed Street):

"Having Santino[Ferrucci] as my teammate was actually a huge benefit. Because he's very open, he's a very honest driver so like it was a lot of conversations behind the scenes that I was able to kind of just ask him straight up questions and he gives me a straight answer back. There's no hidden nknowledge, no hidden setups or anything like that."

The 23-year-old driver would enter his third year in the championship in 2025. He is partnering up with Juncos Hollinger Racing for the upcoming campaign.

Sting Ray Robb shared his excitement about joining Juncos Hollinger Racing

Though Sting Ray Robb had some scary moments last year like his last lap crash in Iowa, he was also able to bag a top-10 finish. This was enough to impress Juncos Hollinger Racing's leadership including Ricardo Juncos. He signed the young Boise-born kid for the 2025 season and was full of praise for him (said via Juncos Hollinger Racing):

"Sting Ray is an exciting talent, and we’ve had the privilege of seeing his growth as a driver first-hand during our championship run in Indy Pro. This is more than a reunion; it’s a chance to pick up right where we left off and truly aim for the top of this series. We’re committed to making this season a breakout year for Sting Ray, as well as an extraordinary year for JHR as we continue to elevate our presence in INDYCAR."

Robb then gave his reaction on securing the opportunity to drive for the team (said via Juncos Hollinger Racing):

"To be sought out by leaders like Ricardo Juncos & Brad Hollinger and a team as driven as JHR means the world to me. We share a vision for what we can achieve together, and I’m honored to contribute to JHR’s continued growth, as I also grow as their driver. Excited to see what we accomplish together with our ambition and the ‘power of possibility’!"

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver would partner up with series veteran Conor Daly. The pair will aim to change the fortunes of the team and make it a championship outfit.

