Rahal Letterman Lanigan's Graham Rahal missed out on the 2025 SONSIO Grand Prix win against Alex Palou. Following this, he shared his feelings about it on X, and seeing his heartfelt verdict, fans worldwide have come forward to show their support for him.

Graham Rahal started the 85-lap tussle from second place on the grid behind Alex Palou. As the cars raced, Rahal immediately overtook the latter (who was on a new set of soft tires) going into Turn 1 on the very first lap of the race.

However, during the latter stages, the reigning IndyCar champion finally got the better of Rahal to amass his fourth victory of the 2025 season. In line with everything that happened, the 36-year-old added the following via X:

"This one hurts but we have many things to be proud of coming out of this weekend. Some things to learn and get right for the future but overall, a positive weekend for the team. Now it’s time to turn it up and get ready for the big show." Rahal wrote.

As a response to this, a particular fan wrote:

"Heck of a race! That win is coming."

A second X user had the following to add:

"We were so happy and grateful to you for giving us hope for a Rahal win. Even the Floridians were screaming for you!! Great run."

A third fan added:

"Great run today, let’s get the Big One to make up for it!!"

Here are some of the other reactions:

"So proud of you @GrahamRahal !!! What a drive!!!! Never put a wheel wrong under pressure all day!!! Drives like that are championship drives!!!!!"

"Great run!!! Car looked fast."

"Was a lot of fun watching you run out front again!"

Graham Rahal ended the 2025 SONSIO Grand Prix in sixth place behind Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon.

Graham Rahal feels RLL has made 'many gains' in 2025

While the fans have come to the support of Graham Rahal following his SONSIO GP tussle against Alex Palou, the former asserted that he is pleased with RLL's 'gains' in the 2025 IndyCar season.

The Zionsville-based outfit's 2025 challenger has performed well in the first five races. Rahal currently has 92 points and is in 13th place in the drivers' standings. Moreover, during the recent SONSIO race weekend, it was no fluke that the three RLL cars found themselves in the FAST 6 of qualifying.

In line with everything that has happened so far, Rahal added:

"We’ll keep working hard. We’ve made gains and we will continue to try to close the gap." Rahal said via RLL.

Graham Rahal has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2008. He is an out-and-out legend of the sport, having competed in over 270 Grand Prix (six race wins, 29 podiums, and five pole positions).

While Rahal missed out on the win in the SONSIO GP, he will have his chance to redeem himself in the fast-approaching Indy 500.

It has made the careers of several top drivers over the years, and Rahal could join them if he somehow manages to triumph in the 200-lap race. The event will take place on May 25th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

