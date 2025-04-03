Helio Castroneves drops 4-word verdict after jumping on latest Instagram trend

Helio Castroneves offered a four-word comment after recently jumping on the latest social media trend. The Brazilian motorsports icon hopped on the now-viral animation trend, sharing a Ghibli-style AI picture on his Instagram account.

The trend, which has taken social media by storm, largely transforms users into animated versions of themselves using an AI-powered filter. The 49-year-old, who on occasion has displayed his lighthearted side on social media, could not resist the urge to join in.

In his latest Instagram story on Tuesday, Helio Castroneves shared an animated photo featuring himself, his dad, young Brazilian racing driver Dudu Castroneves, and Katie Castroneves.

Accompanying the post, he added a succinct caption:

“Getting into the trend.”

Helio Castroneves shared a photo on his Instagram Story. Image: @HelioCastroneves via Instagram.

Shifting focus back to racing, the Brazilian driver is set to enter the much-anticipated Indy 500 race, driving the #06 car for Meyer Shank Racing. Helio Castroneves will, alongside full-time drivers Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong, fly the flag for the Pataskala, Ohio-based racing outfit.

Castroneves, who will turn 50 just ahead of the Indianapolis event, will take his fourth shot at becoming the first driver to win the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ five times.

Helio Castroneves speaks after induction into the IMS Hall of Fame

Helio Castroneves after winning the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Helio Castroneves took time to react after he was inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The former IndyCar driver was announced as an inductee on February 12, 2025.

The former Team Penske star, who is the sole inductee ahead of the 2025 class of the Indy 500, is expected to be formally honored ahead of the racing event.

Reacting to the induction, the Brazilian driver, speaking as quoted by the IMS official website, stated:

“I am so incredibly thankful to be inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame. I was so surprised when I got the call and was immediately overjoyed with appreciation and awe. I have some of my best memories at IMS, it’s truly an honor to be selected to be a part of the Hall of Fame.”

Through his illustrious career, which has spanned over two decades, Castroneves has emerged victorious at the Indy 500 event four times — including in 2001 when he won as a rookie, as well as in 2002, 2009 racing for Team Penske, and more recently in 2021 with Meyer Shank Racing.

Castroneves, who now combines part-time racing with his ownership role at Meyer Shank, racked up an impressive 31 race victories, 50 poles, and 142 top-five finishes during his active years racing in the IndyCar Series.

The 2025 Indy 500 race, which could be the former NASCAR Cup Series driver’s final appearance, is slated for May 25.

