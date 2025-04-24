Helio Castroneves finds his Chevy rivals "playing games" at Indy 500 open test

Helio Castroneves was present at the Indy 500 open test alongside 33 other drivers on the 2.5-mile track to get into the groove for the upcoming Indy 500 in May. While talking about his run at the fabled track, he alleged that his Chevy-engined rivals were "playing games" after seemingly being hindered by them in his run plans.

The Brazilian driver is one of the most recognized faces on the IndyCar grid, despite not having a full-time role in the series. Castroneves is known for his impressive 31 victories without any championships, as he has finished runners-up in the standings four times in his career.

Despite the setback on the championship frontier, Castroneves has been a driver to be reckoned with at one race, the Indy 500. The fabled race has appeared frequently in the 49-year-old's two-decade-plus career as he is tied for the most wins at the elusive event, with four victories already under his belt.

Looking to expand this record to a massive five victories, Helio Castroneves has partnered up with Meyer Shank Racing for the 109th running of the Indy 500 and was present at the first day of open testing at the track this year. However, he was unhappy with his Chevrolet-powered rivals due to them seemingly being a nuisance to him in his runs (via IndyCar):

"It was going really well. Speedwise seems that the car is right there on top of our teammates. But it's interesting, I feel the Chevy is playing games a little bit right now, but it's okay." [03:55:24]

"It's part of the game, but I feel that right now we were - the set of the car feels comfortable. That's the main thing so the basics right now is good. It's a great start for the rest of the month."

Of his four victories at the Indy 500, Castroneves' last Indy 500 trophy was won with Meyer Shank Racing.

Helio Castroneves once revealed the determination within Meyer Shank Racing that led to his fourth Indy 500 victory

Helio Castroneves - Source: Getty

Helio Castroneves famously participated with Team Penske in the 2010s but couldn't bag another victory at the Indy 500. This all changed in 2021, when he partnered with Meyer Shank Racing, an outfit with no race-winning experience. Many deemed his 2021 attempt a destined flop.

However, the 49-year-old proved the theories wrong and won MSR's first race in IndyCar at the elusive Indy 500. Revealing why he made the switch to a seemingly worse-off outfit on paper, Castroneves had said in 2021 (via Yahoo Sports):

"Because when I change from Penske to [team owner Mike Shank], when Mike said, 'We're going to do everything we can to put you over there,' I believe him. When I walk into the garage, I see all the graphics they did. I notice they're doing everything they can to win this race."

Castroneves finished the first day of open testing seventh-fastest.

