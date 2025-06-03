Helio Castroneves gets emotional after MSR ends Roger Penske's flawless win streak in IMSA

Helio Castroneves' Meyer Shank Racing team scored an impressive victory in the recent IMSA (Grand Touring Prototype) Chevrolet Sports Car Classic in Detroit. Courtesy of the team's efforts, they were able to snap the four-race win streak of Roger Penske's Porsche Penske Motorsport.

Meyer Shank Racing's #93 Acura ARX-06 came in first place with drivers Renger Van der Zande and Nick Yelloly. Being the co-owner, Castroneves was understandably ecstatic with the win and said in an interaction at the Detroit track:

"It's absolutely incredible. We have pushed really hard to get this win, and in Detroit, it is very emotional. I got my first win here so, as co-owning the team now, having the first win here, it's just tied together."

In the 84-lap Detroit race, second and third place were secured by the teams of Wayne Taylor Racing (Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor) and Porsche Penske Motorsport (Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell).

Helio Castroneves' take ahead of 2025 Indy 500

The 2025 Indy 500 took place last month, and Helio Castroneves entered the event in a racing capacity, going for a record-breaking fifth win. He started the 200-lap race from the south end of the grid and ultimately finished 10th (following some DSQ's).

A couple of days ahead of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway race, he talked about amassing a fifth victory.

"It's difficult for us think on the end of the result, right? Yeah, you dream about it, and you imagine how it's going to be, but you still gotta focus on how to execute, how to put everything in the right place, and yes, that's what I can only control and that's what we are going to do it," Castroneves said via WTHR (3:03 - 3:54).

Helio Castroneves is an immensely popular name in the world of American motorsports. Other than his four Indy 500 wins, the 50-year-old has competed in over 300 IndyCar races and has managed to amass 25 victories, 84 podiums and 48 pole positions.

Moreover, he has come in second place in the IndyCar drivers' championship on four occasions. He was the runner-up in 2002, 2008, 2013 and 2014. Castroneves has also previously won the 24 Hours of Daytona three times (2021, 2022 and 2023).

As things stand, Helio Castroneves is tied in terms of four Indy 500 wins with motorsport legends like AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears.

Keeping in mind that Castroneves no longer competes in IndyCar on a full-time basis, he could very well be seen competing in the Indy 500 next year to amass a fifth victory. This will make him the out-and-out record holder.

