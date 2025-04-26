Helio Castroneves gets "flawless" start for record 5th Indy 500 win

Helio Castroneves will make his 25th start at the Indy 500 this year and participated in the pre-emptive testing at the track for the elusive race. Happy with the results, the Brazilian deemed that he got a flawless start, which might set him up for his record-fifth Indy 500 victory.

The 49-year-old won the Indy 500 on his maiden run in 2001 and repeated this success the following year. He was then able to claim another victory at the fabled race seven years later, and he then had to wait a dozen years to clinch his record-equalling fourth victory at the Indy 500.

His win in 2021 came with Meyer Shank Racing, an outfit that had never scored a victory in the championship before. However, Castroneves rewrote history by winning the Indy 500 for MSR, which remains the team's and his last victory in the series.

Wanting to build upon the success that they have already forged, the pair participated in the Indy 500 open test and finished the two testing days with decent average speeds. Happy with the MSR IndyCar's setup and getting enough laps to dial in himself for his 25th attempt at the race, Helio Castroneves deemed the car flawless, and said (via IndyCar):

"The car was pretty flawless. Especially on the second day. Now we can reassess the next few weeks so we can make it better when we come back next month."

Castroneves is one of the only six drivers to have won the Indy 500 two years consecutively.

Helio Castroneves deems the Indianapolis Motor Speedway "magical"

Helio Castroneves at the INDYCAR Open Testing - Source: Getty

Having such an impressive feat under his belt means a lot for Helio Castroneves. Moreover, this love was exhibited when the Brazilian was asked about how he would describe the IMS, to which Castroneves asserted how the IMS was magical for him, and said (via X/@IMS):

"It means a lot. I always say, and it sounds cliche, but this place is magical, and there's a lot of history on the line. I feel that the fans want to see there and what it's going to take? Cross that finish line first. So I hope it will be this one."

While Castroneves has scored consecutive victories, he is not the only one on the grid to achieve this feat. Josef Newgarden is the latest driver to have won two Indy 500s in succession.

Moreover, the Team Penske driver is on an active streak, meaning that he would be bidding to win a third Indy 500 consecutively and become the first person ever to complete a three-peat. Thus, Castroneves would have immense competition if he intends to win a record-setting fifth Indy 500 victory at the fabled event this year.

