Helio Castroneves highlights how Meyer Shank Racing adapted to Chip Ganassi Racing alliance after leaving Andretti

At the end of last year, Meyer Shank Racing made the switch from Andretti to Chip Ganassi Racing to help the squad on the operational side of things, and Helio Castroneves witnessed this change right in front of him. The Brazilian got his first chance to drive the MSR IndyCar at the Indy 500 and revealed how the squad has seemingly gelled with its new partner.

Big IndyCar teams often join hands with smaller teams to get an influx of cash, while the smaller squads get to tap into the wealth of resources their partners have. Similarly, Meyer Shank Racing had been in a technical partnership with Andretti over the past few years.

However, this alliance came to an end after the conclusion of the 2024 IndyCar season. Though this coalition ended on good terms, the MSR squad had to adapt to the new incoming partner.

Chip Ganassi Racing has world champions in its fleet alongside the expertise of dominating the open-wheel racing realm recently. This led the team to ramp up its preparations for the arrival of CGR, and it will be the first time in the team's history that they will run the Indy 500 with CGR as their technical partner.

Talking about how the new alliance has brought in changes at the Ohio-based team, Helio Castroneves said (via Cup Scene):

"We still haven't had a chance to talk yet. However, speaking on the side of the team, definitely, you see the improvement [on] the both cars. [No.] 66 and 60 were able to have incredible qualifying and races as well they show a very strong performance." (5:11 onwards)

"But interacting with engineers, you can see just a different style. I think, with Andretti was is great all those years together they have their own fundamentals and ways to work. And now you're just adding to another group, and for us it's been it's been great," he added.

Meanwhile, Castroneves was present at the Indy 500 open test, preparing for his 25th attempt at the fabled race.

Helio Castroneves ends the Indy 500 open test in a good mood

Helio Castroneves at the INDYCAR Open Testing - Source: Getty

Though the 49-year-old's three Indy 500 victories have come alongside Team Penske, he decided to move teams at the 2021 Indy 500 and struck gold. He clinched a record-equalling fourth Indy 500 victory, and MSR's first race win in IndyCar.

Hoping to topple the four-win barrier, Helio Castroneves lined up for his 25th attempt at the race and finished the two days of testing in reputable spots on the timing sheets. He opened up on his testing venture, and said (via IndyCar):

"The car was pretty flawless. Especially on the second day. Now we can reassess the next few weeks so we can make it better when we come back next month."

The 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to take place on May 25.

