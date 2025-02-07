Helio Castroneves recognizes Kyle Larson's sixth sense that impressed him at the Indy 500

Kyle Larson is a well-known figure in the world of American motorsports. He has achieved tremendous success in NASCAR, but last year, he surprised everyone by taking part in the Indy 500 (IndyCar).

In light of this, part-time Meyer Shank Racing driver Helio Castroneves recently shed light on what stood out for him in Larson's only IndyCar outing. The 32-year-old finished the race in 36th place.

Via the NASCAR of FOX YouTube channel, Castroneves had the following to add:

"Yes, in fact, we finished just, I think one position behind each other in the race. We had a lot of, I had a lot of opportunity to race against him and I know, I realized that even for someone that never drove an open-wheel car, all of a sudden, the way he was anticipating, because, when you drive a car its no problem, you feel the speed." (21:39 onwards)

Trending

He further went on to talk along the same lines and thus shared:

"You feel what the car needs, it's becoming natural to you, but, the anticipation before things happen, that's when you realize that okay, he understands the game." (22:02 onwards)

Kyle Larson has been racing in NASCAR since the 2013 season and has so far amassed 47 wins combined in the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and the Craftsman Truck Series.

NASCAR driver reacted to Kyle Larson's Bowman Gray outing

While Helio Castroneves has showered huge praise on Kyle Larson for his 2024 IndyCar outing, NASCAR driver Danny Hamlin was a bit surprised by the former's recent Bowman Gray bull ring appearance. Larson finished the race in a disappointing 17th position.

"I thought that it was super aggressive early. When he had Ty Dillon up there, and there was Erik Jones up there, and they were going at it, it was super messy early. I thought Larson did a great job holding the bottom. I thought when I looked at his car in that race, generally speaking, there wasn’t anyone close to him on speed… I didn’t know I saw him spun out a couple times. Too much damage to his car, maybe? Yeah, I mean, you would think so." Hamlin said on his Actions Detrimental podcast (via Motociclismo).

Larson drives the No. 5 car for Hendrick Motorsports. In the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, the 32-year-old managed a commendable sixth place in the championship.

His overall Cup Series stats currently stand at 29 wins, 182 top 10s, and an impressive 21 pole positions. Moreover, in the 2021 season, he managed to win the Cup Series title.

For the 2025 season, Kyle Larson will try his best to achieve a better campaign than 2024 and end his year in a higher position than sixth place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback