“Helio Castroneves' second win was a gift": Paul Tracy still upset with 2002 Indy 500 controversy

Helio Castroneves' win at the 2002 Indianapolis 500 remains a sore point for Paul Tracy. Indeed, missing out on a victory can leave you gutted even several years after it, and one who appears still displeased with missing out on a race win is the Canadian driver

Ad

The 2002 Indy 500 event witnessed its end marred in controversy. Tracy, who was charging with his Team Green car, appeared to have overtaken Castroneves just about the same time a crash occurred on lap 199 of the 200-lap event.

The crash involving Laurent Redon and Buddy Lazier brought out the yellow flag, which required the field to freeze just about when the overtake was being completed. Race control eventually ruled that the yellow flag had already been waved just before he made the pass on Helio Castroneves—largely to the dismay of Tracy and his team, Team Green.

Ad

Trending

What followed was a flurry of protest and counter-protest that rocked the IndyCar scene, but Castroneves was adjudged the winner of the Indianapolis event. Reflecting on the 2002 race in an interview with Forbes, the 56-year-old Tracy explained that he believes Castroneves was handed the win. Sharing his thoughts, he stated:

“In my opinion, Helio's second win was basically a gift. There was an accident a half-mile behind us as we were coming to the checkered flag.”

Ad

“I acknowledge that. But by the time the yellow lights came on, I was half a car length in front of him. If anybody can show me a picture or video of Helio [Castroneves] in front of me when the yellow light was on, I'll let this go, because there are none."

Ad

Several IndyCar pundits have continued to share their thoughts on the 2002 event, and while a clear verdict has largely not been reached by these motorsport experts, the Indy 500 race remains one of the most controversial in the history of the American open-wheel racing series.

Helio Castroneves reacts after induction into the IMS Hall of Fame

Helio Castroneves celebrates after winning the 2021 Indy 500 event - Source: Getty

Helio Castroneves recently reacted after he was inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The former Team Penske driver was announced as the sole inductee into this year’s edition on February 12.

Ad

The four-time Indy 500 winner, who is expected to be honoured during this year’s edition of The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, shared his thoughts following the announcement. Speaking with the IMS official website, the Brazilian driver stated:

“I am so incredibly thankful to be inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame. I was so surprised when I got the call and was immediately overjoyed with appreciation and awe. I have some of my best memories at IMS, it’s truly an honor to be selected to be a part of the Hall of Fame.”

Ad

Ad

Helio Castroneves had a racing career in IndyCar that will remain the envy of many. In addition to winning four Indy 500 titles [2001, 2002, 2009, and 2021], the 49-year-old finished as runner-up four times in the drivers’ standings.

Castroneves currently combines his part-time ownership role at Meyer Shank with part-time racing. He is expected to participate in the upcoming Indy 500 race on May 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More