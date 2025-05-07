Helio Castroneves surprised as 'astrology' lines up potential 5th Indy 500 win

Helio Castroneves is gunning for an unprecedented fifth Indy 500 win at the 109th running of the race on May 25. He is level with Rick Mears, Al Unser Sr, and AJ Foyt on the joint record of four wins at the Greatest Spectacle of Racing.

For the Brazilian, the stars seem to be aligning to point towards a historic fifth win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this year. The number 5 is appearing in multiple places.

The facet of time goes as follows: the year is 2025, May is the fifth month of the year, the date 25 is the fifth multiple of 5 (5 multiplied by 5). From a statistical view, Castroneves will mark his 25th attempt at the Indy 500, his fifth with Meyer Shank Racing, and to top it off, he will turn 50 on May 10.

"I’m telling you, there a lot of fives in the numbers in astrology, you know? I’m happy that numbers are connecting and getting together, but you’ve still got to do some work," Helio Castroneves said in an interview with FOX59. "You’ve still got to push it. The team is doing an incredible job."

"Meyer Shank Racing is just pushing every limit, not only with myself, but also Felix and Marcus. So, yeah, every little bit helps, and if the numbers are there to show, I’m very happy that we are doing that and turning 50 as well."

Castroneves won his first Indy 500 with Team Penske as a rookie in 2001. He made it two in a row in 2002 with a controversial overtake on Paul Tracy, who remains miffed with the result even after 23 years, and won a third time with Team Penske in 2009.

After a 12-year wait, the 49-year-old could join the three IndyCar greats with four wins in 2021. He did it in his first attempt with Meyer Shank Racing, a team he now co-owns.

Helio Castroneves puts 'work ethic' above everything else for a record Indy 500 win

Helio Castroneves at Indy 500 Open Testing - Indianapolis - Source: Getty

Helio Castroneves first tasted the new hybrid-powered IndyCar cars at the Indy 500 open test on April 23 and 24. This year, he was in a new car and found his No. 6 Honda flawless. Meyer Shank Racing's technical alliance with Chip Ganassi Racing has also helped the team advance towards the front.

In the above interview with FOX59, Castroneves discussed the importance of having a solid work ethic to have a chance at winning the 500.

"Confidence is always there, but also the work ethic, that’s what you need to have in this place. Sometimes, you can feel that a lot of things are going to go your way, and when it comes to the race, this place here, it picks who is going to be the winner, no matter who you are," Helio Castroneves said.

To achieve a fifth win at the Brickyard, Castroneves must overcome Josef Newgarden's threat. The Team Penske driver has won the last two Indy 500s and is chasing a different part of the race's history - to become the first driver to win it thrice consecutively.

