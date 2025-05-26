Helio Castroneves talks about another Indy 500 attempt after Alex Palou ends his pursuit of record 5th win

Helio Castroneves was eyeing a record-setting fifth Indy 500 victory on May 25, but was beaten out to the mission by Alex Palou, who claimed his first victory at the fabled race.

With the Brazilian already 50, many reckoned that this would be Castroneves' last try. However, the Meyer Shank Racing driver revealed he would return for another attempt at the race next year to continue his pursuit of the elusive victory.

Castroneves is a part of an elite club of drivers who have won the race four times in their career. While the three other drivers no longer compete on the IndyCar grid, Castroneves is still at it.

Helio Castroneves has claimed four of his 31 race victories around the elusive oval course and won his last Indy 500 in 2021. It was Meyer Shank Racing's first victory in the series, and the 50-year-old's first Indy 500 win in over a dozen attempts.

However, with Alex Palou beating him out to the victory with a considerable margin, the Brazilian was denied a fairytale. Castroneves is ready to get back behind the wheel of an IndyCar yet again next year and take on the IMS during the month of May (via Fronstretch Open Wheel):

"It was an an issue with the fuel and we had to do an an extra pit stop and very disappointed [and] frustrating because we had a great car. The car was very good, the setup was great–Man I was so happy with the car and it's a shame that we finish where we finish."

"I will, I'll make it happen," He added.

The part-time MSR driver is also a minority stakeholder within the Ohio-based team.

Helio Castroneves is happy with Meyer Shank Racing's progress

Helio Castroneves at the INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Helio Castroneves has mentored the team during ups and downs. He was the first driver to bring the winner's trophy to the team's base in Ohio and remains the sole driver to have won for the squad.

Despite no other driver winning in the MSR machinery, the team has excelled over the past few race weekends with Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong recording several top-10 finishes. Reflecting upon the team's progress, Castroneves said (via Meyer Shank Racing):

"The No. 06 Cleveland-Cliff’s machine, setup-wise was really good, I was having a blast out there. We had a couple of issues unfortunately but we had a phenomenal car to be battling in the end, but unfortunately, as I said, those issues cost us a little bit. I’m so proud of this MSR group, Felix did a phenomenal job in the top 5, I feel that Marcus learned a lot today."

Meanwhile, Palou won his sixth race of the season at the Indy 500, putting up a stellar lead at the helm of the championship table.

