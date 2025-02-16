“Hell of a pickup”: Fans react as Rinus Veekay announced for IndyCar comeback

The IndyCar media has been buzzing with the announcement of former Ed Carpenter Racing driver Rinus Veekay's return. Veekay, a former winner at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, is set to drive for Dale Coyne Racing in 2025.

After a surprise departure from Ed Carpenter Racing after five years, Veekay found himself without a ride entering the 2025 campaign. The decision came as a shock to many, given that the Dutch driver was reportedly negotiating a contract extension.

Despite his solid performances, ECR opted to go in a different direction, leaving Veekay scrambling for a new opportunity. However, the opportunity has now arrived with Dale Coyne Racing (DCR), where the 24-year-old will partner with rookie Jacob Abel.

Reacting to the announcement, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their feelings, with many praising DCR for securing the talented driver. One user wrote:

"Hell of a pick up for the Coyne team 👏👏"

Meanwhile, another user wrote:

"Great to see that DCR will have a solid and hopefully stable driver lineup this year."

A third user added:

"It might not be the best ride, but I’m happy for him."

Below are some more fan reactions to Rinus Veekay's move to Dale Coyne Racing:

"I’m so glad he’s on the grid let’s goooooo," wrote a user.

"Yes! And well deserved," expressed another fan.

"Good deal! I feel bad for Linus but I’m super happy for VeeKay," commented a sixth user.

"There it is! Let’s get after it RVK + DCR," wrote another fan.

"Great news! Staying on the grid where he belongs," another fan commented.

Rinus Veekay made his IndyCar debut in 2020 with Ed Carpenter Racing and quickly impressed, earning Rookie of the Year honors. His breakthrough victory came in May 2021 on the IMS road course

Dale Coyne expressed his elation upon signing Rinus Veekay

Dale Coyne Racing has had a revolving door of drivers in recent years, often running multiple part-time entries. However, for 2025, the team is prioritizing consistency by securing two full-time drivers.

In a press release, team owner Dale Coyne expressed his excitement about Veekay’s arrival (via IndyCar.com):

"We are excited about getting back to full-time drivers for 2025. The stability allows us to grow as a team, and that’s important to me. For that to be accomplished, having a proven veteran in one of our entries helps tremendously, and that’s one of the many reasons we have decided to go with VeeKay to complete the 2025 grid."

Veekay himself echoed the sentiment, looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"It makes me proud to see my name among the drivers competing in this fantastic series for a sixth consecutive year. After a difficult start to my offseason, I am delighted to end the winter with this news."

Rinus Veekay is set to pilot the No. 18 Chevrolet for Dale Coyne Racing. The session kicks off on March 2 with the Grand Prix of St Petersburg.

