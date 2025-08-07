  • home icon
Here's why IndyCar's Mexico race could be bittersweet news for new owner FOX

By Rishabh Negi
Published Aug 07, 2025
IndyCar could have Mexico on the race calendar for 2026, and this could prove a bit of bittersweet news for new owner FOX. The broadcasting giants recently bought one-third of Penske Entertainment, in turn securing one-third control over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and America's highest class of open-wheel racing.

FOX, with its investment in IndyCar, has taken a huge step toward its growth in the upcoming years. However, in case the sport stages a race in Mexico, the broadcasting partner (FOX) might not be able to telecast it, as it has only US media rights.

Amid the uncertainty regarding the broadcast of the potential Mexico race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit, IndyCar and Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles has come up with a positive take. On the Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast, Miles said (14:26):

"You know, they like the Mexico idea, that's their principal market, and they only have US media rights, they don't have in other countries, but it's gonna be a big, I think, you know kind of a tadpole event, I believe it will be so strong in Mexico, you know, the Tsunami will flow into North America in a way its helpful to them, including on FOX brodcast in the US." (14:26 onwards).
Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward is one of the biggest stars hailing from Mexico on the current grid. In case the event becomes a reality next year, it could benefit multiple parties, from fans to the broadcasters to the teams/drivers; it could prove to be a win-win situation.

Pato O'Ward's take on IndyCar's 'purpose' in going to Mexico

While Mark Miles has given his thoughts on America's highest class of open-wheel racing potentially staging a race in Mexico in the near future, Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward, in October 2024, gave his take on why the sport should stage a race in his home country.

In an in-depth interaction with IndyStar and NBC Sports, he said:

"I believe the purpose of going to Mexico is to help everyone and help everything (in IndyCar) grow. My mentality has always been, ‘How can I be better? How can we all be better and get bigger and make this a better experience for other people? We’re in entertainment, man.
"As much as we love to race, and we’re here to win, and all our efforts go into that, there’s a lot of efforts that go into making the sport grow bigger, because that’s ultimately what will allow us to keep going."

IndyCar as a sport has come a long way since its inception in the 1920s. Currently, it supports 17 races in a season, and in case Mexico is on the 2026 calendar, it will be fascinating to see which event will get the chop.

Edited by Krutik Jain
