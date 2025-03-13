"Herta/Bottas at Cadillac would be mental": IndyCar fans react to Will Buxton's Colton Herta suggestion for Cadillac F1 team

The Colton Herta 2026 F1 hype has started picking up pace. Cadillac is all set to make its debut in the pinnacle of motorsport in 2026, and the former F1 turned IndyCar pundit, Will Buxton, feels Herta could be a good fit.

Buxton recently reacted to a Motor Sport Magazine's Cadillac F1-related post on X and gave his opinion. He wrote:

"I think it's really easy to forget how young Colton Herta is. He's been talked about in F1 for years, been a big player in Indycar for years, has been racing at the top table in the US for 8 seasons... and he's still only 24! Are 35 year olds a better bet? Or just a safer bet?"

Buxton's suggestion that Herta could be the answer for Cadillac in 2026, has drawn a mixed reaction from fans from all over the world.

A fan on X wrote:

"Herta/Bottas at Cadillac would be mental."

A second person via the same platform had the following to add:

"Honestly, can Herta really make that leap? He probably does deserve a chance. But in Indycar he seems to always get to like 90% and then either he’s plagued by bad luck, makes an unforced error, etc."

A third person had the following to say:

"A new project needs good experienced drivers, Checo and Valtteri have that. Herta may be young but he doesn't have the experience driving an F1."

Here are some of the other reactions:

"Tbh Pato has more experience from free practice sessions and has had decent times on the board."

"I feel like Herta is quite overrated and Palou would be better."

"He's a good driver with great potential, but he hasn't shown the maturity YET to be the lead driver on an F1 team. I do think he can get there but I don't think he should be thrown to the wolves too soon," another one wrote.

Herta has previously taken part in a few practice sessions in Formula 1.

Cadillac makes strong 'real world' remark in relation to Colton Herta's F1 opportunity

While the world has reacted to the prospect of seeing Colton Herta in F1 in 2026, the Cadillac F1 boss Graeme Lowdon has talked about another aspect. As things stand, Herta does not have the required points to acquire a super license for the sport.

The 24-year-old is currently on 31 points and needs at least a top-four finish to guarantee himself the minimum 40-point requirement.

In line with this, Lowdon said:

"With regards to Colton, he doesn't have the required number of super licence points, and if that were to remain the case, then that is clearly an impediment for him. We can't choose a driver that doesn't have the points, that is just the real world we live in and we have to take that into account." Lowdon was quoted as saying by Racingnews365.

Herta has been plying his trade in IndyCar since the 2018 season. He is the youngest race winner (18 years, 11 months, and 25 days) in the sport and has so far amassed 100 race starts.

Moreover, in the 2024 season, he secured a runner-up finish in the drivers' standings behind Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou. He has been steadily climbing the ladder of success in IndyCar. If he manages to secure the world championship this year, it will put him firmly in the 2026 Cadillac F1 conversation.

Other top F1 drivers like Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez are also in the running for the two available seats.

