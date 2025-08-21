"His racecraft's phenomenal.": Graham Rahal reflects on "wildly unpredictable" IndyCar championship amid Alex Palou's dominance 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal recently spoke about the unpredictable 2025 season. He also praised the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver, Alex Palou, for a dominant season.

Rahal drives the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team car powered by Honda. He recently appeared on the SpeedStreet podcast hosted by fellow racing driver Conor Daly alongside Chase Holden. Rahal talked about how most of the drivers have had a tough season except for Palou, who has had a dominant 2025 season and has clinched his fourth championship with two races to go.

"We all see it, right? We all race Palou week in and week out. The guy's phenomenal, his race craft's phenomenal, the team is phenomenal, and that damn car is phenomenal. I mean, it's everywhere we go; it's like "ah man, him again," you know, just like anytime you race him head-to-head, it is very, very hard. You know so we just I think the championship is wildly unpredictable outside of one dude," he said (37:21 onwards).

Currently, Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard and Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon are battling for third place in the drivers' championship, as 13 points separate them. With two races to go, Alex Palou secured the first spot with 626 points, while Pato O'Ward is a distant second with 475 points.

Meanwhile, Graham Rahal has had a decent 2025 season so far. He qualified in 18th place at the Thermal Club Grand Prix and finished the race in 11th place. During the recently held race in Portland, he started the race in 22nd position and wrapped up the event in fourth place.

Graham Rahal speaks about his IndyCar critics

The #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver recently spoke about his critics. Graham Rahal has struggled in the past few seasons to get good results. His last podium win came in 2017 at the IMS Road Course Indy Grand Prix in Detroit, where he won the double header.

At the press conference held prior to the Mid-Ohio race, alongside his father and co-owner of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team, Bobby Rahal, the 36-year-old was questioned about whether he thought of himself as a driver who could fight for the team.

"Yeah, I think I am, well, look at the qualifying results. They speak for themselves," Graham Rahal said (via ASAP Sports). "I'm sick and tired of hearing, 'He can't drive. He's only there because of his dad'... all this bullshit. It gets old because the reality is (that) the performance and qualifying, in particular, speak for themselves."

In the first few races, Graham Rahal had adequate results. However, in the past few races, he has consistently managed to place himself in the top 10. His best qualifying session was at the Sonsio Grand Prix held on May 10, where he qualified in second and finished the race in sixth place.

