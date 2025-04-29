HMD Motorsports announces Sophia Floersch's replacement for 2025 Indy NXT season

Sophia Floersch parted ways from HMD Motorsports after participating in a sole race weekend in the Indy NXT calendar. This left a seat open at the No. 24 HMD Motorsports car, which will be filled by Evagoras Papasavvas from the Alabama Grand Prix onwards for the 2025 Indy NXT season.

After competing in the FIA F3 championship for the past few years, Floersch moved over to the junior racing world in the United States. Owing to her vast experience driving open-wheel racecars, the German driver was able to adapt quickly in the Indy NXT grid and finished 12th, the highest among female drivers.

However, this partnership ended just a few days after the race weekend, with no clues for the coalition ending prematurely. With a void now left at HMD Motorsports, the team had to find a replacement for Sophia Floersch to complete the remainder of the 2025 Indy NXT season, and they opted for Evagoras Papasavvas.

Sharing his excitement on joining the HMD outfit, the 17-year-old said (via HMD Motorsports):

"I’m incredibly excited to join HMD Motorsports for the Grand Prix of Alabama. After a productive test at Mid-Ohio, I feel ready to take on the challenge. The car is amazing, and the team has made me feel right at home. I’m grateful to HMD Motorsports for the opportunity, and I’m focused on delivering the best result possible and learning as much as I can this weekend.

The teenager has only made an impression in the open-wheel racing ladder in the United States in the past three years and has now earned a spot at one of the top Indy NXT teams.

Why did HMD Motorsports choose Evagoras Papasavvas to replace Sophia Floersch?

Sophia Floersch at the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

No official reasons are being given by either party for the separation. However, according to Feeder Series, this decision was made due to budgetary issues. Subsequently, HMD Motorsports looked for someone to fill the void and found Papasavvas, who had finished fourth in the USF2000 championship for the past two years.

Talking about how the team had analyzed his performance from his testing figures at Mid-Ohio, the team president, Mike Maurini, said (via HMD Motorsports):

"Evagoras impressed us with how quickly he adapted during the Mid-Ohio test. He showed maturity and speed beyond his years, and we’re looking forward to seeing him compete at Barber. It’s a big step, but we’re confident he’ll handle it well."

On the other hand, while Floersch has made it out of the American open-wheel racing ladder after the race in St. Petersburg, IndyCar reporter Tony Donohue shared a message on X:

"Don’t be surprised to see @SophiaFloersch back in @INDYNXT here soon."

So, despite the HMD squad finding a replacement driver for Sophia Floersch's seat at the team, the paddock chatter points towards her return to the Indy NXT soon.

