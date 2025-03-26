HMD Motorsports driver Sophia Floersch turns heads posing with black midi dress and racing helmet

Indy NXT rookie Sophia Floersch, who joined HMD Motorsports for the 2025 Championship, recently turned heads with her bold and stylish look in a recent Instagram post. The German driver posed in a sleek black midi dress while holding her racing helmet, blending fashion with her motorsport identity.

The dress worn by Sophia Floersch featured short sleeves and a flowing skirt, creating a modern and elegant look. She paired the dress with black strappy heels and her accessories included a smartwatch, a couple of bracelets on her right wrists, and a dark green nail paint that went along with similarly dark green colored rings.

Floersch was holding her white racing helmet with red and blue accents and her racing number #24 on the top side. In the caption of her post, Sophia credited the Munich, Germany-based photographer Christof Kreutzer. The caption of her Instagram post read:

"It‘s a match 🪬 // 📸 x @christofkreutzer // #sophia #sop24 #changeagent #racegirl #racing #unscripted #soptimism"

Before shifting to the American open-wheel racing scene, Floersch made quite a name for herself in the European Formula divisions, being a part of the Alpine driver academy and competing in three seasons of the Formula 3 championship. She holds the record of being the first-ever female driver to score points in F3.

Floersch also competed in endurance racing during her time in Europe and holds the distinction of securing podiums in the Le Mans Series LMP2 class.

Sophia Floersch opens up on the spirit of American Racing

Sophia Floersch driving at the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Image Source: Getty)

After spending several years in European racing, Sophia Floersch expressed her enthusiasm about the opportunities in the American racing scene ahead of the season opening race in St. Petersburg. In a conversation with Feeder Series, she pointed out the openness of the Indy NXT paddock as a significant change from her experiences in Europe.

Reflecting on her visit to last year's Indy NXT finale in Nashville, Sophia Floersch observed that the paddock atmosphere was much more welcoming.

"I don’t know when I went to a race event the last time where it was actually possible for teams to check other teams’ cars – to be next to each other, with the mechanics working next to each other. There are no pit boxes where you’re not allowed in. It’s just a lot more open. The people are actually nice to each other and not just trying to screw each other over," Floersch said.

"Obviously, in every sport, everywhere you go, there’s politics. And I think that’s normal nowadays, and you will never get it out. But here, the sport is still in focus. It’s still about pure racing here, and I’m just excited to get going," she added.

Sophia Floersch finished her first race in the IndyCar developmental series in a decent 12th-place finish, scoring 18 points on her debut. She will be back for more racing action on Sunday, May 4, in the Grand Prix of Alabama at the Barber Motorsports Park.

