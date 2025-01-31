HMD Motorsports shares behind-the-scenes footage of Hailie Deegan's Indy NXT content day 

  • home icon
By Yash Mani
Modified Jan 31, 2025 17:28 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 - Practice - Source: Getty
Hailie Deegan ahead of 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 - Practice - (Source: Getty)

Indy NXT outfit HMD Motorsports recently shared a behind-the-scenes clip of their latest acquisition Hailie Deegan's content day. Deegan signed for HMD last season after her departure from NASCAR.

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Hailie Deegan has been away from racing action for the last six months. Having made her NASCAR debut in the Truck Series and emerging as one of the most talented female racing prospects in the country, Deegan's NASCAR career came tumbling down midway through last season.

After a string of disappointing performances driving for AM Racing, Deegan was released from her contract in July. She only competed in 17 races in the campaign. Having since been without a ride, the 23-year-old decided to switch from stock car racing to open-wheel racing.

Deegan made a move to IndyCar's ladder series, Indy NXT, where she signed for HMD Motorsports. She will team up alongside another female racing prospect, former Formula 3 driver Sophia Floersch.

With her high-profile move set in stone, Hailie Deegan recently participated in her content day for HMD Motorsports. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by the team in collaboration with Indy NXT's Instagram handle on January 30, the California native could be seen in her racing attire, engaged in a photoshoot for the team.

Hailie Deegan is set to pilot the No. 38 entry for HMD Motorsports for the entire season.

How is Hailie Deegan preparing for IndyCar without prior experience?

A stock car racer through and through who came through NASCAR's feeder series, the ARCA Menards, a transition to open-wheel racing is new for Deegan. The California native enters the 2025 campaign without any prior experience in the sport.

To prepare her for the challenge ahead, Hailie Deegan has teamed up with a diverse development team that consists of many former IndyCar race winners like Linus Lundqvist. This will help the 23-year-old get enriched with vicarious experience from the masters of the sport.

Speaking to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Deegan spoke at length about her targets entering the campaign given her limited experience in open-wheel racing. She revealed:

"I’m not going to go out there and win my first race. I’m realistic. I haven’t really set any finishing goals because I want to see how I do at the first race. I have no clue how everyone races. I have no clue how many wrecks there are going to be."

Speaking further about her aspirations for the upcoming campaign, Deegan added:

"I want to be competitive and I really want to see a big progression when I hit the ovals."

Hailie Deegan is set to participate in a 14-race campaign in the 2025 Indy NXT by Firestone season. She makes her much-awaited debut at the Streets St. Petersburg on March 2.

Edited by Shirsh
