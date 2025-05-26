Hollywood star Terry Crews lays bare his heart at his first Indy 500, reveals his plans to embrace ‘America’s tradition’ in the future

Frontstretch's X account posted a video of Hollywood star Terry Crews at the recently held Indy 500. In the video, the actor spoke about his experience at the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing'. The Indianapolis 500 was held on May 25 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Terry Crews is an American actor and is famously known for his characters in various movies and TV shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and White Chicks. He also played in the National Football League (NFL) for Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers and Washington Redskins.

The America's Got Talent host was present at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. He walked the red carpet and spoke to the press about his experience.

While in conversation with Frontstretch, Crews spoke about his first time attending the Indy 500 and also highlighted how IndyCar is American Royalty. He said,

"Back where I was born and raised and man to see something of this magnitude. It's incredible man. It's America's tradition. It's American royalty and I love it." (0:08 onwards)

Further in the video, he spoke about his support of Andretti Global's Colton Herta. He also expressed his appreciation for being invited and stated that he would attend it in the future as well.

"I'm thankful to just be invited by these guys. This is my first Indy and it won't be my last," he added.

The race took place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and is a part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport. Chip Ganassi's Alex Palou took his maiden Indy 500 win with a 0.68-second lead over Marcus Ericsson and became the first Spaniard to win the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing'. Ericsson took second place, while the A.J. Foyt racing driver, David Malukas, finished third to complete the podium.

Josef Newgarden speaks about his disappointing 2025 Indy 500 outing

Team Penske and Josef Newgarden were aiming for a three-peat at the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing'. However, this attempt ended in heartbreak as the #2 Team Penske car, powered by Chevrolet, had to retire from the race.

Despite starting at the back of the grid, Newgarden had made up several places and at some point was in contention for a race win as well. The car had to be retired due to a fuel pressure issues, which was detected during a pit stop.

Post the race, while talking to FOX, Newgarden expressed his disappointing outing at the Indy 500. He said,

“It's tough to not have a shot here at the end, felt really good, was trying to be methodical today. It's a team sport, it takes everything to win here. Still immensely grateful to run at Indianapolis.” (0:07 onwards)

“I love the race the most, love the opportunity to be on the grid. So as tough as it is as it is to take, I still feel thankful to have been out here today. I just wish we had a chance to fight for it. We didn't even get to see what we had there,” he added.

Team Penske's Josef Newgarden, along with the #12 car of Will Power, were forced to start the Indy 500 at the back of the grid after illegal modifications made to their cars were discovered post the qualifying that took place on May 18.

