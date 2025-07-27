“Holy shit, f**k, f**k”: IndyCar insider goes berserk after experiencing wild ‘drop’ at Laguna Seca

Fox's play-by-play IndyCar commentator Will Buxton recently went on a lap at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The commentator was frenzied when he experienced the 'drop' at the track.This weekend marked Buxton's first time around the Laguna Seca track. IndyCar on Fox recently posted a video of the Brit going on a lap at the track along with the following caption:&quot;A PROPER DROP!&quot;- @wbuxtonofficial vs. The Corkscrew at @WeatherTechRcwy&quot;In the video the commentator can be seen going berserk when he experienced the corkscrew at the track. He said,&quot;Holy shit, f**k,f**k! Oh my God! I had no idea that it's like a proper drop! Jesus....Oh my God! Sorry.&quot;The Corkscrew is the famous turn eight at the Laguna Seca track. It is known for its combination of hard left and hard right turns and is famous for its six-story drop within 450 feet. The elevation of the corkscrew changes from a 12 percent drop to an 18 percent drop in the elevation.IndyCar insider speaks opens up about why he thinks Kyle Kirkwood is the most underrated driver this seasonAndretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood has been on a roll so far this season so. Up until Mid-Ohio, he was the only driver to challenge the championship leader, Alex Palou. IndyCar insider, Curt Cavin, is of the opinion that Kirkwood is the most underrated driver of the season.The American driver has won three races this season so far. While answering a fan question about who is the most underrated driver this season so far on IndyCar's segment of Inside Line, Curt Cavin picked Kyle Kirkwood. He explained his choice by saying: (via IndyCar.com)&quot;I’m going to throw everyone for a loop and choose Kyle Kirkwood, and here’s why: We have been so fascinated by Alex Palou’s domination that we haven’t considered that in any recent year we would be standing on chairs to applaud what Kirkwood has accomplished. He already has three race wins this season, which ties the most by any driver last year. The Andretti Global driver scored his third win of this season in the eighth race.&quot;&quot;Last year, it took 14 races for a driver to win three races, and Palou, the series champion, wasn’t one of them. Two years ago, it took nine races for Palou to get his third of the year. In fact, other than Palou this year, no driver has won three races quicker since Scott Dixon won the first three of the 2020 season. Additionally, Kirkwood already has a short oval victory—last month at World Wide Technology Raceway—making him one of the leading candidates to reach victory at least once this weekend in Iowa Speedway’s doubleheader. Blame Palou for this overshadowing; Kirkwood has done his part to earn the spotlight,&quot; he added.Kirkwood took his first IndyCar oval win at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 held on June 16. He currently sits in third place in the drivers' championship with 363 points to his name.