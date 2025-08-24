Honda refuses to commit to IndyCar post-2026: "We don't really discuss our private business in public"

Honda has refused to comment on its commitment to IndyCar once its contract as an engine manufacturer ends after 2026. The Japanese automotive giant's future with the premier American open-wheel racing series has been under the scanner since December 2023, when it expressed concerns about the series' rising costs.

During the Manufacturers’ championship press conference on Sunday, August 24, amid the ongoing Milwaukee Mile 250 weekend, Honda Racing Corporation US president David Salters addressed the elephant in the room.

"So seriously, we love IndyCar. We've been here for 30 years, I believe, doing pretty well – very well this year, thanks to all our men and women. We love IndyCar. We love the racing," Salters said via RACER.

The HRC US president then proceeded to decline the question about their future in IndyCar. He added:

"We don't talk about our private businesses. We look at where we're going for the future. That's a Honda thing. That's who we deal with. We don't really discuss our private business in public, to be honest with you.”

The ongoing speculation about Honda's uncertain future in the American series began after American Honda Motorsports Manager Chuck Schifsky complained about rising costs in December 2023. He said via RACER:

"We have great concerns over the costs. If we were to choose not to renew, that would be the reason why. And it's easy to see. We don't have a third manufacturer, and there's a reason for that: It has to do with the cost. If the return on investment matched up with the investment, we'd have a number of other manufacturers involved."

Honda and Chevrolet are the only two engine manufacturers in IndyCar, supplying power units to the series' 27 full-time drivers and one-off Indy 500 entries.

Honda boss comments on dominating IndyCar and sweeping the championship in 2025

Alex Palou celebrates after winnint the 2025 IndyCar title at the Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty

IndyCar has tried its best to keep Honda, which entered the series in 1994, on board as an engine manufacturer. The series introduced hybrid engines in 2024, which was primarily to please Honda, which was pushing for hybrid innovation.

While the impact and effectiveness of the hybrid engines have created debates in the paddock, Honda has excelled in this new era. With better reliability and pace, Alex Palou has dominated the series in his No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

The Spaniard and Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood racked up nine wins in nine races for Honda at the beginning of the season, before Scott Dixon made it a perfect 10. Moreover, Palou sealed the 2025 title in Portland, with two races left in the season.

HRC US President David Salters commented on Alex Palou winning the drivers' championship and helping Honda win the manufacturers' championship.

"What an amazing season," Salters said. "The men and women of HRC US dug super deep in the offseason and have been rewarded by a clean sweep of the Indy 500, manufacturers’ championship, and drivers’ championship. What a season – stunning and record-setting so many ways. I’m so proud of our team."

Honda has won 12 of 15 races this season before the Milwaukee Mile 250. It has 1389 points in the manufacturers' championship compared to Chevrolet's 1177.

