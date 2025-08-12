Honda sends a message on Alex Palou’s fourth IndyCar championship

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou recently won his fourth IndyCar Series Championship. The Honda Racing Global team posted about the same on their Instagram page.The 28-year-old drives the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing car powered by Honda. During the recently held Portland Grand Prix, the Spaniard finished the race in third place and sealed his fourth championship title.In light of this, Honda Racing Global posted a picture of Palou and his car. They captioned the picture with:&quot;When you're a four-time champion, you just dont park it...you light it up 💨🏆 #Honda #Indycar #AlexPalou&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHeading into the Portland weekend, the championship title was challenged by Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward, who needed to finish the race in fourth or higher in order to keep the championship battle alive, and he had qualified in 1st place. However, during the course of the race, O'Ward suffered a complete loss of power on lap 22, forcing him to make an extra pit stop, and Palou eventually took the championship title.Palou not only secured his fourth Championship title, but he also has eight wins this season and is two wins away from joining A.J. Foyt and Al Unser Sr. for the record of most wins in a single season. The record is currently jointly held by the veteran drivers with 10 wins each in their respective seasons.Alex Palou speaks about the X-factor behind his 2025 IndyCar titleThe #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver recently spoke about his race at Portland and getting his fourth title at the track. He also spoke about the support he received from his team to dominate the 2025 season.By clinching his fourth IndyCar championship, Alex Palou became the fourth driver in IndyCar history to win three titles in a row. He also equaled Mario Andretti, Sébastien Bourdais, and Dario Franchitti as four-time IndyCar champions.During the post-race interview, while talking to FOX, Palou spoke about how it felt to be a four-time champion. He said:“It’s unbelievable. I couldn't be happier right now, this has been an amazing season, amazing five years with CGR, I have no words to describe how grateful I am to everyone, especially Chip (Ganassi), our partners and all our fans.”Alex Palou further spoke about the X-factor behind his dominance as he won the championship with two races to go. He added:“My team, the team I have behind me. Our partners, Honda, have been giving us the power we needed to race every weekend. But my team, the car has been unbelievable. Also, today, it's a shame we couldn't really end it with a win. But we fought, and I gave it everything we had. I tried everything to overtake Lundgaard but couldn't make it today.”Alex Palou won the championship after starting the race in fifth place and finishing in third place.