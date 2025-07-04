"Hopefully that's not my peak": Nolan Siegel jokes about winning Le Mans at 19 after reporter’s high school tease

Arrow McLaren star Nolan Siegel interviewed actor, comedian, and motorsport content creator James Coker ahead of the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio. Coker teased the young IndyCar prodigy about winning Le Mans while in high school, which led to a hilarious back-and-forth between the two.

Siegel began professionally racing in the US F4 championship and the USF 2000 National championship at the age of 14. The American driver then progressed through the IndyCar ladder, racing in the Indy Pro 2000, Indy Lights (now Indy NXT) before making his IndyCar debut last year.

However, while Seigel prepared for the IndyCar step, he also raced in Endurance racing championships like the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar championship, Asian Le Mans, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Nolan Siegel made his 24 Hours of Le Mans debut last year in the LMP2 category racing for United Autosports as he entered the early part of 2024 as a part-time IndyCar driver, and was only signed by Arrow McLaren as a full-timer for the second half to replace Theo Pourchaire.

James Coker uploaded a reel on his Instagram account in collaboration with Arrow McLaren, where he talked with Nolan Siegel about the 24 Hours of Le Mans win. Coker asked the 20-year-old what it was like to win Le Mans whilst still being in high school, as the American driver suggested that he had already graduated by then.

“As everybody knows you won the 24 Hours of Le Mans at age 19 in the LMP two class. How does it feel to peak in high school?” said Coker

“Well, I'd already graduated at that point. But hopefully that's not my peak. I'm hoping that that's not my peak,” replied Nolan Siegel as he burst out in laughter

“I'm joking. I'm telling you…” said Coker

“It's okay. It's okay. You know what? It happens to a lot of people. And you know what? If I'm part of that group, then I'm part of that group. I'll do what I can,” replied the Arrow McLaren driver

Nolan Siegel looks forward to working with Kyle Moyer

Team Penske's former General Manager, Kyle Moyer, was fired by Roger Penske following the Indy 500 attenuator scandal. Arrow McLaren signed Moyer soon after as the Director of Competition and the race strategist for Nolan Siegel. The 20-year-old came out and looked forward to working with the IndyCar Veteran, as he said,

“I’ve never met Kyle (Moyer). I’ve heard of him, and I've known of him, and I'm very, very excited to get to work with him. I think that’s a huge pleasure and a huge learning opportunity for me. I couldn't be more excited. So, we're going to have a really strong group of people on the stand with Scott Harner going to kind of an advisory role.”

Moyer started at McLaren, starting with the test at Iowa Speedway, and the upcoming race at Mid-Ohio will be his first as Siegel's race engineer.

