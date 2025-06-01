Hours after the bitter Detroit incident, Will Power delivers a three-word verdict on his terms with Kyle Kirkwood

Will Power, the Team Penske driver, recently put out a tweet via his X account. In the tweet, he shared about his relationship with Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood after an incident during practice on Friday at the Detroit Grand Prix.

On 30 May, Friday, during the free practice session, the #12 Team Penske car driver drove his car into the back of Kirkwood's #27 Andretti Global car. Kirkwood was pushed to the side of the track by Power. However, hours after the incident, the two drivers were seen talking and laughing together.

In line with this, the IndyCar account on X posted pictures and videos of the two drivers talking and laughing with the caption:

"Safe to say they are on good terms 😅"

The Australian driver replied to the tweet, saying:

"We’re all good"

No further action was taken on Will Power for this incident. The duo just laughed off the incident. As for Will Power's 2025 season, it is off to a good enough start as he qualified in 13th place for the maiden race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg, held on March 2, and finished the race in 24th place after a contact on lap one of the race with Nolan Siegel and Louis Foster.

During the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23, Power qualified in 21st position and finished the race in 5th position. At the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, he qualified in 33rd place and finished in 16th place. Power will be looking forward to improving at the upcoming Detroit Grand Prix, which will be held on June 1.

Will Power reacts to the firings at Team Penske

Will Power recently spoke about the firing of key individuals at Team Penske. The consequences took place after two of the three Team Penske cars were found violating rule 14.7.8.16 for illegal modifications.

On May 23, while talking to the press, Will Power spoke about the firings of the key individuals and also how times like these motivate people to work together. He said (via IndyCar.com)

"People have to step up now because we're missing some key individuals, and that can be motivating for people,” he said. “It’s like, ‘All right, I've got to take on more work and responsibility.’ You know, that's all of us in the team right now"

“I think you get the best out of people in those situations. No one is ever ready for that. That's why competition is so good. I think that's what always gets the best out of me is tough situations. You see how good you really are.” Power added.

Will Power incurred a penalty for the same incident, which resulted in him starting the Indianapolis 500 at the back of the grid in 33rd place. His teammate, Josef Newgarden, was also handed the penalty and started in 32nd place.

