Hours after declaring his Indy-Charlotte Double not ‘worth it,’ Kyle Larson reflects on his Indy 500 stint

Kyle Larson’s highly anticipated attempt at the historic Memorial Day Double, competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, ended in disappointment. However, despite the setback and a 'not worth it' declaration, he shared his Indy 500 plans.

Piloting the No. 17 entry for Arrow McLaren in collaboration with Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson saw his Indy 500 attempt cut short after crashing out just past the halfway point of the race. Unfortunately, he saw a repeat of the same later that evening in Charlotte, where he failed to finish the NASCAR race, compounding an already difficult day for the 32-year-old driver. He stated that the grueling 1100-mile attempt was not worth it.

"The Double is just a tough undertaking. The window of time is too tight. Even if I didn’t wreck, I don’t think I would have made it here on time and probably would have had to end that race short anyways... So I don’t really think it’s worth it," said Larson as per NBC journalist Dustin Long.

However, only hours after making his frustrations known, he made another declaration. Kyle Larson spoke of this year's hectic and emotional ride that included multiple crashes, but appreciated his experience at the oval.

"Overall, my experience has been amazing, i wouldn't trade it for anything. Just really love the speedway, the atmosphere and everything,"

He further credited Roger Penske for maintaining the speedway and the hype around the Indy 500 and added that if he doesn't get to participate in the Greatest Spectacle of Racing next year, he will have "major FOMO".

Kyle Larson had made his feelings clear about entering the Indy 500 as the NASCAR championship leader

On May 11th, Kyle Larson started from pole position in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway and delivered a commanding performance to take the win. The victory had not only secured him the checkered flag but also elevated him to the top of the NASCAR Cup Series standings two weeks ago.

Reflecting on the achievement, Larson highlighted the significance of a championship leader taking part in the Indianapolis 500, calling it a major moment for motorsport.

"I just think it’s really cool. I think it’s good for our team. I think it’s good for our sport. I think it’s good for racing that the Cup Series point leader is competing in the Indy 500 for the second year in a row. I would say last year was a goal of mine. This year I didn’t really think about it. But I do think it puts even more of a spotlight on us and our sport. I do think it’s really cool, and yeah, we had a great day, so great points day. Yeah, I look forward to the next couple weeks and then actually getting to race the 600 and hopefully having the point lead after that one, too," said Larson

However, after the crash on May 25th, Kyle Larson has dropped a position in the championship standings and is P2 behind William Byron.

