Hours after a surprise pole, Louis Foster admits IndyCar drivers “can’t do anything” against Road America’s major trouble

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Louis Foster recently took part in the qualifying session at Road America and earned his first ever pole position. Subsequently, he spoke about how the IndyCar drivers are helpless when it comes to the harsh heat at the track.

The 21-year-old drives the #45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car powered by Honda. He put in a lap of 01:44.5141 to secure his maiden career pole position in the IndyCar Series. However, Foster has voiced out how the race might turn out to be tricky due to the temperature.

While talking to Eric Smith, the Odiham native spoke about how the temperatures are going to affect everybody involved in the race. He said (via IndyCar.com)

“It's going to be a very, very tricky race tomorrow for the cars, the drivers, the pit crews, everyone around. Can't do anything about it. It's going to be hot. Just have to make the most of it.”

The rising temperatures have been a huge concern, as they will affect the tires and the drivers' energy. During the race on Sunday, the heat is expected to mount up to 94 degrees.

Louis Foster has not had a great start to his rookie season. The 2024 Indy NXT champion qualified in 20th place for the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix held on April 13. He finished the race in 16th place. During the recently held Bommarito Automotive Group 500, he qualified in 21st place but could not finish the race as he crashed into the safety barrier.

Louis Foster speaks about his season amid 'out of control' results

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Louis Foster's rookie season was not off to an ideal start, as he could not complete his maiden race at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg. He got collected in the crash on lap one, which included Will Power and Nolan Siegel. In the following race at the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23, he qualified in 10th place and finished the race in 24th.

In April, while in an interview with Eric Smith, Foster spoke about how he is putting in the work each weekend to maximize his performance. He admitted that some results were out of his control, saying,

“Unfortunately, the races haven’t gone our way just yet. But the team and I are working really hard and very well together to keep improving. Some of the results have been totally out of our control, so my focus is on what we can control and working hard to make sure the team and I get the best out of the weekends.” (via IndyCar.com)

Louis Foster has won 10 out of the 28 races in the Indy NXT series across the two seasons he has participated in. He is currently sitting in 24th place in the drivers' championship with 81 points to his credit.

