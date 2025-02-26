“How is Colton Herta so high”: Fans react as renowned FOX expert shares IndyCar rankings ahead of 2025 season

The hype has started building with the 2025 IndyCar season just a few sleeps away. In line with this, the renowned FOX expert Bob Pockrass has revealed his rankings and this has led to a debate among the fans, especially with where Andretti Global's Colton Herta has been put on the list.

Pockrass has put the 2024 runner-up Herta third on his IndyCar rankings. While this may sit well with the latter's die-hard fans, some other fans of the sport don't agree with it.

Some feel that the 24-year-old is a bit too high on the list with Alex Palou and Scott McLaughlin in first and second place.

One fan on X shared his disagreement with Herta's third place and had the following to add:

"How is Herta so high..?"

A second fan via the same platform wrote:

"Herta, Ferrucci and Dixon too high, Power ahead of Newgarden, Nolan no Lundgaard yes, Malukas in Top 10, Sensing a big Marcus comeback this year, Rossi is dark horse at Indy."

A third fan had the following to add:

"I’m assuming Bob must have been pounding shots of bourbon while writing this and by time he got past 7, was totally blacked out."

Here are some of the other reactions:

"Nolan at 9 is a hot take for sure. Still needs some more experience but with his new teammates I *could* see it."

"Swap Siegel for Lundgaard and it’s pretty good."

"Pretty solid list, but I just can’t suffice putting Siegel on there yet. Will he prove me wrong? Maybe. But ahead of a proven winner like Kirkwood or Ericsson? That’s hard to do IMO."

Colton Herta has so far competed in a decent 99 races in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America.

Colton Herta a 'good candidate' for Formula 1 - Mario Andretti

While Colton Herta has got IndyCar fans talking with his #3 ranking in Bob Packrass's 2025 rankings, he is in the eye of motorsport legend Mario Andretti regarding a 2026 Formula 1 opportunity.

Cadillac is slated to join F1 from 2026 onwards with Andretti as its Chairman of the Board of directors. In relation to Herta, the 84-year-old recently said:

"Looking back at the way Colton has trained from the very beginning of his young career — as you know, he started in Formula 3 and so on with the likes of Lando Norris, and he's done some F1 testing. Zak Brown gave him a good test at Portimao in Portugal. You should see the report that we got from [team principal] Andrea Stella. And Andrea is an individual that says it like it is — so again, [Colton Herta's] a great candidate. And all of this has to be proven, of course, but going in, he's a good bet, in my opinion." Andretti said via Motorsport.

Colton Herta has been competing in IndyCar since the 2018 Grand Prix of Sonoma. He has so far amassed nine wins, 18 podiums, and 14 pole positions. Moreover, last year, he secured an impressive 513 points in comparison to Alex Palou's title-winning tally of 544.

Other than this, the 24-year-old has also competed in various other motorsports categories so far. With Andretti showing interest in him for F1, the upcoming IndyCar season will hold tremendous importance for him. If he is able to impress and show his might once again, he could very well prove to be an attractive driver option for Cadillac.

