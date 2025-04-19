How could the Indy 500 rule update be a game-changer for Kyle Larson and Arrow McLaren?

For the 109th edition of the Indianapolis 500, Arrow McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson will attempt 'The Double' again. The latest Indy 500 rule update can prove to be a game-changer for the 32-year-old and his team.

Ad

On May 26, 2024, Larson attempted to do Double Duty, entering the Indianapolis 500 for Arrow McLaren and the 2024 Coca–Cola 600 for Hendrick Motorsports scheduled for the same day. Unfortunately, he missed the NASCAR race due to the rain delaying the Indy 500.

The aftermath of Kyle Larson's double attempt led to NASCAR revamping its playoff waiver rules, separating itself from the decision-making process if a driver chooses to skip a race. IndyCar, on the other hand, introduced a new rule ahead of the 2025 Indianapolis 500, which favored Larson.

Ad

Trending

The IndyCar has clarified that Arrow McLaren team principal Tony Kanaan, who will replace Larson, is expected to follow the guidelines listed below and complete the refresher process, which would make him eligible to race the No. 17 entry if required.

A replacement driver will only be considered if the primary (entered) driver is also participating in another marquee event with the driver’s principal racing series on Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

The IndyCar-approved veteran replacement driver is eligible for and passes the Indianapolis Motor Speedway refresher program in the entry during the first day of Indianapolis 500 practice.

Additional tires for the refresher program will not be allowed for the Indianapolis 500 entry. The tire allotment for each entrant is 32 sets for the event. Any tires used for the refresher program will be taken from the allotted tires to that entry.

During the refresher program, minimal setup changes will be allowed.

After the replacement driver completes the required phases of the refresher program, additional laps during the session will not be permitted.

Once IndyCar is notified that a team will use its replacement driver for the Indianapolis 500, the entry’s qualified position is forfeited, and the car will start at the rear of the starting lineup and be ordered according to Rule 8.1.8.6.

A qualified driver, who is officially replaced by the team, may return and compete with that entry, provided the replacement driver has not participated in a session other than the refresher program. The car’s starting position will remain at the rear of the field with the starting line-up ordered according to Rule 8.1.8.6.

Ad

According to the above-mentioned rules, McLaren will be able to substitute Kyle Larson with the 2013 Indy 500 winner, Tony Kanaan. The latter will start from the back and only get the tires remaining from Larson’s attempt. To add to that, the substitute will not be able to majorly change the setup finalized by Larson.

McLaren’s TP Tony Kanaan reveals the condition that would force Kyle Larson’s IndyCar machine to ‘retire’

NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Tony Kanaan has disclosed that he will not be able to replace Arrow McLaren's part-time driver, Kyle Larson, in case of rain, if the driver takes a start at the greatest spectacle of motor racing, the Indy 500. His only option will be to retire the machine.

Ad

Speaking on the Dirty Mo Media podcast with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tony Kanaan, who stepped into the role of Team Principal for Arrow McLaren ahead of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, explained how Kyle Larson has his priorities clear in 2025. If the Indy 500 gets delayed, the 32-year-old driver will leave the race and fly to Charlotte for the NASCAR playoff.

Kanaan shared that in case it rains after the start of the Indy 500 and Larson couldn't continue, Kanaan will have to retire the car.

Ad

"I really want him to do it. The biggest question I had for Jeff and Mr Hendrick is if I'm starting this thing, what am I doing? Am I parking? Or am I going to go for I know what I want to do. Jeff says you're going to go try to win the thing. But if delays, I mean if he starts the race, and it gets delayed, by the rules, I cannot jump in that car, so that car is going to retire. If he starts the race and then it rains or gets out, and he needs to get out. That car is parked..."

Ad

"...by the rules, they won't let us do that. Whoever starts the car it's going to have to finish the race, otherwise the car is not finishing."

The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver, Kyle Larson, drives full-time in NASCAR and part-time with Arrow McLaren in IndyCar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More