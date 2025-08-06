How much buffer does Alex Palou need after Portland to guarantee his third consecutive IndyCar championship?

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou won the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey held on July 27. He is currently leading the championship by 121 points, with Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward in second spot. But how much buffer does the Spaniard need to win his fourth consecutive IndyCar drivers' championship?

The answer is at least 108 points. Palou must wrap up the Portland weekend with an 108-point lead over O'Ward to secure his championship. The #10 Chip Ganassi Racing car driver has previously clinched the championship at the same track in 2023 when he claimed his second IndyCar Series title.

To stop Alex Palou from sealing the championship at Portland, Pato O'Ward will have to perform spectacularly. O'Ward has finished fourth in two of the three outings at Portland.

If the Chip Ganassi Racing driver wins at Portland, not only will he secure the championship, but he will also be a race closer to breaking the record for most wins in a season. The record is currently held by A.J. Foyt and Al Unser Sr, with 10 wins in their respective seasons. Palou has eight wins out of the 14 races this season.

Alex Palou speaks about his aspirations for a 'total opposite' sport

The three-time series champion Alex Palou spoke about his desire to continue in the IndyCar series. Due to his performance this season, Palou was rumored to join the Cadillac Formula One team for the 2026 season.

While talking to Fox Sports, the Spaniard spoke about why he does not want to leave the sport and wants to focus on winning another Indianapolis 500 title.

"I don’t want to leave now. Even if they say, ‘No, don’t worry, you can come back in one or two years, what if suddenly everyone is here and I’m never able to catch back up to them? And it wasn’t in my mind last year, and it’s not in my mind this year. It’s getting less and less and less every day, and with this, it’s like, ‘No, I want to get another (Indy 500 victory),’" he said.

Alex Palou further spoke about how Formula One is the total opposite of IndyCar when it comes to celebrating a victory and spending time with loved ones.

"I don’t see people celebrating with their wives and their kids as much as we do. I don’t see them hanging in the bus lot or having dinner with their mechanics. I only enjoy driving and having fun and being with my people, so I think (F1) is the total opposite," Palou added.

Alex Palou is currently chasing his fourth championship title and is leading the championship with 590 points.

