How old was Graham Rahal when he became the youngest winner in NTT INDYCAR SERIES history?

Graham Rahal became the youngest winner in IndyCar history when he claimed victory at the 2008 Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Driving for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team, which was then known as Newman/Haas/Lanigan Racing, Rahal won the race on April 6, 2008, at just 19 years, 3 months, and 2 days old. This achievement came in his very first IndyCar start, making it even more memorable.

However, the race at St. Petersburg was not initially supposed to be his debut. The season opener was held at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but a testing crash forced him to miss the event. With his car not repaired in time, his first opportunity to race came in the second round of the season on the streets of St. Petersburg.

The @indycaronfox Instagram page, which FOX Sports launched in January after securing IndyCar’s broadcast rights, recently shared a video of Graham Rahal’s victory. The post highlighted his accomplishment, stating:

"When Graham Rahal won the 2008 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, he was the youngest winner in NTT INDYCAR SERIES history. #INDYCAR."

After his debut victory, there was a long drought of seven years before Graham Rahal would go to victory lane for the second time. He finally claimed his second win in the 2015 MAVTV 500 at the Auto Club Speedway. The American held the record for the youngest IndyCar race winner for nearly 11 years before Colton Herta broke the record on March 24, 2019, by winning the 60-lap IndyCar classic race at COTA.

Graham Rahal believes more fans should root for him in 2025

Graham Rahal was deemed to be a bright IndyCar prospect when he was announced to join the series. His record at the Cham Car Series and certainly his debut victory in IndyCar seemed to confirm those assumptions. However, this is the second time he has gone seven seasons without a win, with his last victory coming in 2017 at the Detroit Grand Prix in Belle Isle.

This has left his longtime supporters in a tough spot as they continue to support him through thick and thin. As Graham Rahal prepares for the 2025 IndyCar season, he hopes fans will continue to support him. Despite his struggles, he remains optimistic about returning to victory lane.

During a recent interview with Bob Pockrass, Rahal gave a lighthearted reason for why fans should continue to cheer for him.

"I mean, I think I am a nice guy. I don't know, you know. I've been through the goods, the bads, I've fought the battles, and we keep pushing on. So, I hope this year we can get some wins for the fans that have been loyal," he said.

Rahal has already ended one seven-year winless streak in his career, so there is hope that he can do it again in 2025.

