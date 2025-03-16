"Huge rollercoaster": Alex Palou makes his feelings known after podium at the 12 Hours of Sebring

Alex Palou had a solid outing in the 12 Hours of Serbing event. The second round of the 2025 IMSA SportsCar Championship was fiercely fought, but despite this, he was able to manage a third-place finish with the rest of his Acura Meyer Shank Racing team (co-drivers: Nick Yelloly and Renger van der Zande).

In light of this, Palou has come up with a wholesome post via his Instagram account, in which he deemed the 12 Hours of Sebring outing a bit of a 'rollercoaster' event.

"P3 at Sebring 12h. Huge rollercoaster of a race, but so happy that the team maximized the opportunities, and we got a pretty cool silver plate to celebrate. Awesome job by my teammates, can’t wait for more! @MeyerShankRac" Palou wrote.

The prolific trio of Alex Palou, Nick Yelloly, and Van der Zande drove the #93 car for the Acura Meyer Shank Racing team at the 12 Hours of Sebring event. The first and second slots in the race were secured by the entries of Porsche Penske Motorsport.

Alpine boss views 'very quick' Alex Palou as a good candidate for F1

While Alex Palou has made his feelings known, following the strong third-place finish at the 12 Hours of Sebring, the Brazlian was backed by the Alpine Team Principal Oliver Oakes to do well in Formula 1.

Back in January, Oakes had a conversation on the Beyond the Grid podcast where he deemed Palou a suitable candidate for the pinnacle of motorsport.

"He’d be quick [in F1], yeah. Was he three-time IndyCar champion? I think he’d be very good, yeah. Obviously I follow a lot of IndyCar stuff now. Some drivers who’ve been in my team, Palou and [Marcus] Armstrong, who are over there now racing, and [Marcus] Ericsson’s a good mate of mine as well," Oakes said.

Alex Palou has, over the years, been linked with F1 on multiple occasions. He has been competing in IndyCar since 2020 and has already amassed three drivers' world championships.

In the last year's campaign, Palou once again proved himself as the top dog by securing the title with a tally of 544 points. Moreover, in the process of doing so, he secured two victories, three pole positions, 13 top-five, and 13 top-ten finishes. Andretti Autosport's Colton Herta was able to put on board 513 points to secure second place.

Cadillac is all set to make its debut in F1 in the 2026 season. They have quite a few drivers on their radar to fill the two vacant seats, and in case Alex Palou manages another mega-run in the ongoing 2025 season, he could prove to be an attractive candidate for the American team for its next year's F1 entry.

