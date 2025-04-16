"I almost want to cry": Katherine Legge on e.l.f making her dream of 20 years come true at the 2024 Indy 500

Katherine Legge shared that thinking about the campaign she was part of in partnership with e.l.f. Cosmetics at last years Indy 500, almost brought her to tears. The company became the Briton's primary sponsors for her entry into the iconic race around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as they also participated in an elaborate campaign, celebrating female empowerment.

Ad

In 2024, Katherine Legge and e.l.f. Cosmetics made history at the Indy 500 through a groundbreaking partnership that celebrated female empowerment in motorsports. The company became the first ever beauty brand to not only serve as a driver's primary sponsor but also as an official event partner for the race and the IMS.

The company, along with Legge, also organized numerous activities throughout the weekend, and the event at the IMS was even live streamed. They also hosted the first-ever Indy 500 drone show, deploying 500 drones to create 3D animations of e.l.f. products and Legge’s race car.

Ad

Trending

Legge spoke about this experience with Patrick O'Keefe, who was largely responsible for the campaign, on her Throttle Therapy podcast on Tuesday. The 44-year-old mentioned that it was one of the best experiences of her whole career, and also shared the impact that it left according to her. [16:40 onwards]

"I've been looking for that, Patrick, for 20 years of my career, I've been trying to do that. And it took you guys coming on-board to be able to make that a reality for me." Legge said, remember the event.

Ad

"And, I honestly, almost want to cry when I think about it, but the young girls that come up to me, and now I feel like, together, we've told them that they can be anything that they want to be. And it might not be a race car driver, right, they might want to be an astronaut, or whatever it may be. And like, we had that impact on that whole stadium, and it was so cool to see, it was honestly ground-breaking, in my opinion." she added.

Ad

Ad

During the event, the company also celebrated the nine women who had previously raced at the Indy 500 in the 108 year history of the storied event. This included drivers such as Danica Patrick, Pippa Mann, and Legge herself.

Katherine Legge announces partnership with e.l.f branching into NASCAR

Katherine Legge at the NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Source: Getty

Katherine Legge announced on Tuesday that she was partnering with e.l.f. Cosmetics again, but this time as her sponsors in NASCAR. The Briton will be running a car with the cosmetic company's branding more majority of this season is both the Cup Series and the Xfinity.

Ad

At the start of the latest episode of her aforementioned podcast, Legge announced the partnership with the cosmetic company. [3:15 onwards]

"We are going NASCAR racing with e.l.f., who are incredibly special, just the best partner that a girl could with for."

Katherine Legge also announced that she was partnering up with DROPLight, Sherfick Companies and Desnuda Tequila, who have enabled her to extend her stint in the stock-car series in 2025 to 12 events.

Legge will now compete in both the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity series in 2025, and is the only woman do be racing in both the series. She made her debut in the Cup Series at the Shriners Children's 500, which was held at Phoenix Raceway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More