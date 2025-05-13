“ I can't ask for a better person”: Scott McLaughlin makes feelings clear on reuniting with Team Penske alum for the Indy 500

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin will reunite with 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud for another collaborative effort at the prestigious event. Ahead of the practice runs, McLaughlin said he cannot ask for a better person to guide him.

The New Zealander had guidance from the French veteran last May. The partnership had paid off as McLaughlin secured pole position in the #3 Chevrolet and also delivered a career-best sixth-place finish. Encouraged by the results, McLaughlin has requested that the mentorship continue as he prepares for another shot at Indy 500 glory.

Scott McLaughlin first worked alongside Simon Pagenaud as a teammate during his rookie IndyCar season in 2021, forming a strong rapport with the experienced Frenchman. Now, with Pagenaud’s proven expertise on ovals and their established connection, the 40-year-old has once again been brought into McLaughlin’s garage to provide guidance ahead of the Indianapolis 500.

"I've always got along with Simon really well ever since I got here to IndyCar, and the way that he was an open book with me and allowed me to learn off him,” McLaughlin said.

“And I think he looks to me as how Gil de Ferran was to him. He’s one of the best around the Speedway, and he's won the race, he's pole’d the race, he's been right at the front for a long time. I can't ask for a better person to be in my corner,” he added.

Scott McLaughlin scored 32 points, finishing fourth at the IMS Road Course in the Sonsio Grand Prix, and is currently fifth in the championship with 137 points.

Scott McLaughlin gets candid about non-conversion of 2024 Indy 500 pole

Not long ago, Scott McLaughlin spoke about his pole position at the greatest spectacle of racing, i.e., the Indy 500. He candidly made his feelings known about not winning the race despite having the pole advantage.

In the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500, Team Penske emerged with a dominant showing, but the spotlight ultimately shifted from pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin to race winner Josef Newgarden. Reflecting on the outcome during an appearance on Wednesday, April 23, McLaughlin candidly admitted he “peaked on the wrong Sunday,” as his early advantage failed to translate into victory.

"Yep, yeah, absolutely. I peaked at the wrong Sunday, though, so I'm trying to peak the week later, but no, look absolutely that's one that we all talk about wanting to be on the pole here, I mean, the greatest of all time...," said McLaughlin.

Scott McLaughlin, who is confident of the team's pace for the Indy 500, will begin practising for the same on Tuesday at noon ET (FS2, FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio Network, with television coverage switching to FS1 at 4 PM).

