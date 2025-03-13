“I believe in it; it’s not a dream or wish”: Josef Newgarden sets ‘realistic’ expectations for IndyCar amid collaboration with Lebron James’ agent

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden recently spoke about his expectations for this year's Indycar season. The two-time champion was signed by the Klutch agency in February 2025.

Newgarden is a two-time Indycar series Champion and two-time Indy 500 winner. This season marks Newgarden's 14th season in the series.

While talking to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, Newgarden spoke about his plans for the Indycar series.

"I think this collaboration and partnership between us will accelerate what I’m doing off the track and can help propel our series even further, which is ultimately what I want to see happen, I want to see IndyCar be brought back to the forefront of motorsport. I believe in it; it’s not a dream or wish. It was a reality 30 years ago, and I think it deserves its place back at the front of the pack,” Newgarden said.

The signing was announced on February 28, right before the Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg's first practice session. The agency put out a post on Instagram in collaboration with Newgarden.

"Welcome to our first professional racing client, 2x IndyCar racing champion Josef Newgarden! 🏎️"

The 34-year-old American spoke about how he felt post signing with the agency.

“I think it’s a good intersection in time for both of us. Klutch is a prominent placement in sports and I got a lot of respect for Rich Paul and everything that they’ve built, and I’ll go right to the top -- I admire the greats of sport including people like LeBron James. I’m never shy to say that that’s why I’m in racing -- that’s why I wake up every day to compete is I want to be the best that’s ever done it. That’s the type of motivation I try to carry every single day to the track," Newgarden said.

The Team Penske driver finished the St. Petersburg Grand Prix in 3rd place after a tough battle with Chip Ganassi's Alex Palou and Scott Dixon. Notably, Newgarden faced fueling issues towards the end of the Grand Prix.

Josef Newgarden sets his eyes on Indy 500.

Josef Newgarden won the Indy 500 consecutively in 2023 and 2024. The 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 25, 2025 and Newgarden will be hoping to achieve a third consecutive Indy 500 victory.

While speaking on Athletes and Asset podcast with Noah Lack, Newgarden emphasized how he wants to make it three Indy 500 wins this season.

"Winning the Indianapolis 500 again and then following it up with a championship. That's kind of been the hardest thing to do for most individuals as of late because typically when you win the Indy 500 you have this thing that's called like the Indy 500 hangover where you know you just kind of have some rough races afterwards.You can't really put the championship back together because people fall into this trap that you win the Indy 500 and it's like all is good. You know anything else is a bonus, you don't have to win the championship, you won the Indy 500, it's not really true. Like we all care tremendously about the championship that is what shows you how the year really went so I want us to figure out how to win that Indy 500 again but more importantly if we win it again I want to figure out how we win the championship on top of it,” Newgarden said via Athletes and Asssets [55:16 onwards].

During the last Indy 500, Newgarden managed to overtake Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward during the final few laps to get to the top step of the podium.

