“I can't believe it’s already here”: Kyle Larson speaks out on the upcoming Indy500 open test

Kyle Larson has spoken for the first time regarding the upcoming Indy 500 test. The 32-year-old is set to compete in the 109th Indianapolis 500 with Arrow McLaren and will be sponsored by Hendrick Motorsports.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is among several part-time entrants set to grace the 2025 edition of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Larson, who has made a career in stock and dirt car racing, is again teaming up with Arrow McLaren after an eventful debut with the team in 2024, where he finished 18th and earned Rookie of the Year honors.

About his entry into the Indy 500 event as well as testing with his 2025 challenger, Kyle Larson, in a video shared by Arrow McLaren on X said:

"Hey, what's up, Arrow McLaren fans? We are here in Concord, North Carolina, unveiling the couple of cars that I'll be racing in May. I've got the NASCAR there, and the IndyCar here, and they look amazing."

"So yeah, I'm getting really excited about getting back in the IndyCar. We'll be at the Speedway here in a couple of weeks for the open test. So yeah, I can't believe it's already here. It doesn’t seem like it's been that long, but I guess it's here, so we're ready and looking forward to seeing what the hybrid stuff is all about and learning more about these cars, trying to get better for the race," he added.

The 2025 edition of the Indianapolis 500 will be slightly different as the recently introduced hybrid engine system is set to be used. Kyle Larson, among several other part-time entrants, will get their first taste of the engine during the open test at the IMS (Indianapolis Motor Speedway), which allows them the opportunity to get the car dialed in ahead of the race.

Kyle Larson speaks about Indy 500 and Charlotte double

Kyle Larson has opened up about attempting the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Both iconic races are slated for the same day and are only separated by timing.

Although participating in both events is possible, it can be too much of a logistical challenge for the drivers involved. Despite attempting this grueling feat in 2024, Larson was forced to abandon it due to adverse weather conditions.

The 32-year-old, however, is eyeing the possibility of achieving this feat this season. Sharing his readiness, he told HendrickCars.com:

"HendrickCars.com doesn’t change its paint scheme very often, but when they do, I feel like they go all in and really make it worthwhile. These cars look awesome, and I think it’s exciting to have a fresh look and a fresh start to kick off this year’s Hendrick 1100 effort."

"Everyone involved is super optimistic and motivated by a second chance to do the double. We're not focused on last year. We're focused on all the opportunity we have now," he added.

If Kyle Larson pulls off the ‘double,’ he will join an exclusive list of drivers, including John Andretti, Tony Stewart, Robby Gordon, and Kurt Busch, who have accomplished the feat.

