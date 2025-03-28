"I can't believe we paid to do this": Hailie Deegan shares thrilling adventures from brother Hudson's birthday

Hailie Deegan, the 2025 Indy NXT racing driver, recently had a fun time celebrating her brother, Hudson Deegan's 14th Birthday. The duo were seen at an adventure park, where they got on various kinds of rides.

In line with this, Hailie Deegan even shot a full vlog (This was so scary! Hudson's birthday) of her day out. After riding a specific roller coaster alongside her brother, the 23-year-old had the following to add:

"I can't believe we paid to do this." Deegan said via her YT Channel. (1:00 - 1:03)

The HMD Motorsports Indy NXT driver is well-known for her frequent updates regarding her day-to-day activities. She regularly makes time to post vlogs on YT and also comes up with crisp stories/posts via her various social media handles (Instagram, X).

This year, Deegan is competing in her rookie season of IndyCar's junior category, Indy NXT. In the 2025 season-opener in St. Petersburg, she managed a 14th-place finish driving the number 38 HMD Motorsports car. Interestingly, her teammate, Sophia Floersch, was recently dropped just after one race.

Hailie Deegan's take on her 2025 Indy NXT 'opportunity'

Hailie Deegan's 2025 berth Indy NXT berth with HMD Motorsports was made known last year. In line with this, Deegan in October 2024, took the time to talk about the same.

Understandably, she sounded extremely upbeat about the opportunity and added the following:

“I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to working with a proven program in HMD Motorsports. I have much to learn, but I am ready to go. The team brings a wealth of knowledge for me to pull from, and I look forward to soaking up as much of that as possible before my race debut next March in St. Petersburg." Deegan said via Indy NXT.

While the 23-year-old sounded upbeat in 2024, the HMD Motorsports President, Mike Maurini, also had the following to add:

"Hailie, and especially the Deegan name, are huge in motorsports, and we welcome them to the HMD Motorsports family. Hailie has already been out to the shop and is taking the move to open-wheel racing seriously." Maurini said via the same source.

Hailie Deegan has a wealth of experience of banging wheels in various motorsport categories. She has over the years, competed in top categories like the ARCA Menards West, ARCA Menards East.

She has also amassed a decent number of outings in stock car racing. To date, Deegan has competed in 69 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races (five top-tens), and 18 Xfinity events.

Her ongoing stint in Indy NXT could prove to be her ticket to potentially landing a seat in IndyCar in the upcoming years of the sport. Round 3 of Indy NXT will begin from 2nd May onward at the BARBER Motorsport Park.

