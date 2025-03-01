"I bet you want to know what was written on these helmet visors": Josef Newgarden as he exchanges helmets with Pato O'Ward

Josef Newgarden recently posted an image where the driver could be seen exchanging helmets with fellow IndyCar star Pato O'Ward. The American overtook O'Ward in the last lap of last year's Indy 500 to come out triumphant.

As the season begins on the streets of St. Petersburg, the IndyCar world has converged on the scene. With the main race scheduled for Sunday, March 2, the weekend has already kicked off with the season's first practice session on Friday.

Josef Newgarden met up with Pato O'Ward during the first practice session, and the pair exchanged crash helmets, highlighting yet again the mutual respect between the two rivals.

The two already went toe to toe in a championship battle in 2021, but neither of them could claim the crown in the final round, with Alex Palou clinching his first title. The pair also had an iconic battle to the end during last year's Indy 500, wherein Newgarden broke O'Ward's heart, overtaking him in the last lap to claim his second Indy 500 win in a row.

On Friday, Newgarden took to his Instagram handle to share a post featuring an image of the drivers exchanging helmets. Seemingly addressing the fans, the two-time champion wrote:

"I bet you want to know what was written on these helmet visors 😜 We have many more battles to go!"

Josef Newgarden will be heading into the 2025 season looking to challenge Alex Palou in a bid for his third title and bring the glory back to Team Penske. Meanwhile, O'Ward will look to help Arrow McLaren team break into the big leagues of IndyCar.

The pair could also well be the protagonist yet again during this year's Indy 500 in May, and the Mexican will surely be looking to finally win the historic race, having finished runner-up twice in 2022 and 2024.

Josef Newgarden and Pato O'Ward went to the last lap at the Indy 500 in 2024

Josef Newgarden (1st), Pato O'Ward (2nd) and Scott Dixon (3rd) on the 2024 Indy 500 podium. Source: Getty

Josef Newgarden won at the 108th Running of the Indy 500, after a last lap battle with Pato O'Ward. Newgarden started on the front row and led the race after the final round of pit stops.

Newgarden, in the lead during the final stages of the race, but O'Ward overtook the American in turn 1 of the final lap. However, this was not the end of the duel as Newgarden retook the lead into turn 3 and held on to claim his second Indy 500 win.

After the race, Newgarden was overjoyed and claimed this is the best way to win the race, saying (via IndyStar):

“Unbelievable! I love this crowd," Newgarden said. "I’m always doing that. I’m so proud of this team. They crushed it. They came here with the fastest car and worked their tales off," he added, appreciating his teams efforts.

Newgarden won the Indy 500 while he was missing his strategist Tim Cindric and his lead engineer Eric Leichtle, who had been suspended for their role in the Team Penske push-to-pass scandal.

