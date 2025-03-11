"I was born 9 months after this": Conor Daly cracks a saucy joke as mom Beth's vintage interview resurfaces

IndyCar driver Conor Daly took to Instagram and reacted to a resurfaced video of his mother getting interviewed in 1991. The video was shared by motorsport reporter and former IndyCar mechanic Marshall Pruett. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver came out and reacted to the video by cracking a hilarious joke.

Conor Daly's father, Derek, won the 1991 IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring with Nissan, and his mother Beth was interviewed after the race by ESPN. Beth Daly could be seen holding the winner's trophy during the interview as she discussed the win and her good luck Shamrock earrings.

Marshall Pruett uploaded the video on Instagram and on the social media platform X with a caption that read,

“Fun #IMSA find from the March 1991 #sebring 12 Hour race, won overall by Nissan (with Derek Daly behind the wheel) with his champion racer wife Beth Daly (now Boles) getting interviewed on ESPN. Conor would join the world in December.”

Conor Daly shared the same on his Instagram story, and the caption suggested that he was born exactly 9 months after this interview, hilariously cracking a joke and pointing at how he was conceived after the 12 Hours of Sebring win. The caption read,

“I was born 9 months after this… 😂”

Image credits: Instagram/@conordaly22

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver also reacted to the same video uploaded on X with a similar reaction as it read,

“Great work to the family all across the board at Sebring. 😂#UhOhMyBirthdayIsAbout9MonthsAfterThis”

Conor Daly's mother, Beth, was herself a speed enthusiast, but instead of racing on tarmac, she raced in water sports and was a World Jet Ski champion. Daly’s father, Derek, raced in a multitude of disciplines, including IndyCar, IMSA, and F1.

“Ended our chances at a decent result” - Conor Daly detailed the reason for subpar results at St. Pete

Conor Daly qualified P22 for the race at St. Pete after failing to make it out of the first session. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver managed to finish the race in P17, aided by the Lap 1 crash between Will Power and Nolan Siegel. Daly detailed how the second stint on the primary tires was the reason why he finished further up the grid, as he wrote in a post on Instagram,

“Round 1 went from 22nd to 14th or so after lap 1. Stint 1 felt good running near the top 10 but had to go to used primaries for stint 2 which degraded far more than we expected and ended our chances at a decent result. More about that on @speedstreetpod this week! A lot of positives to take from the weekend and a lot learned. P17 at the end of the day. Onto Thermal.”

Conor Daly replaced the outgoing Agustin Canapino midway through the 2024 season and was retained by Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 2025 season to partner alongside Sting Ray Robb.

