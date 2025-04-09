"I called 911": Will Power reveals untold details of wife Liz's near-death experience

2023 was a difficult year for Will Power as he did not win a single race but had a tragic life event in which her wife was dealt with a near-death experience. While the Aussie driver had spoken about her wife's illness before, untold details from the stressing evening were revealed by the 44-year-old.

The couple got married in 2010 and welcomed their first child in 2016. Moreover, Power's wife was playing with the six-year-old in January 2023 when she met with a horrific accident.

While playing with her son, she launched her him in the air, and when catching him back, an abscess went pop in her spine. This led to a staph infection, which led to weeks-long recovery process.

Sharing about how he diagnosed that her wife's back problem was becoming serious, Will Power said (via The Press-Telegram):

"I put my head in the door. ‘You OK?’ She goes, ‘Shhh, shhh, can you hear that?’ I’m like, “What?’ She goes, ‘Yeah, I can hear. I’ve been listening to the neighbors up into this speaker up there. I can hear them talking.’ And so she started doing this sort of thing. I was like, ‘God, that’s weird.’"

“And then when she got out, she got worse. Just total conversations all over the place. Just random stuff. Like totally hallucinating and just talking absolute gibberish. It got worse and worse and worse. Eventually, I called 911. There was something terribly wrong," he added.

The Team Penske driver has since been extra careful in taking care of his wife.

Will Power reveals how he considered retiring amid his wife's health troubles

Will Power at the NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Carb Day - Source: Getty

Though Will Power has been performing with utmost care for her wife, he was met with another challenge at the start of the 2025 IndyCar season. After the race in St. Petersburg, Liz Power was affected with bronchitis, norovirus, and the common flu simultaneously.

With Beau still being an eight-year-old and requiring constant supervision and her wife facing another medical trouble, Power revealed how he pondered about retiring from racing altogether, as he said (via Press-Telegram):

"You got a little guy at home and I wasn’t getting the answers I wanted from the doctors... It was a terrible, terrible sort of feeling. My thing was, I can’t risk racing if she’s not going to get better. I’ve got a kid at home."

In the two race weekends held so far, the racing gods have not been too generous to the Australian racing driver. At the season opener in St. Petersburg, he was out in lap 1.

Moreover, at Thermal Club, he suffered an abysmal knockout in the first phase of qualifying, while he worked his way up the grid and finished P6.

