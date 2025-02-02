"I was caught napping" - Scott McLaughlin rues Indy 500 error that gave Josef Newgarden the edge

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin was featured on the latest episode of the Pit Pass Indy podcast uploaded on January 30, 2025. The Team Penske driver was questioned about the Indy 500 as he detailed the error at the 2024 race that gave Josef Newgarden the edge. McLaughlin said:

“So, you know, I'm very privileged to even have the opportunity to be a part of it and to have a car that can potentially win it. I've got to put it together so we'll be okay.” (6:20 onwards)

The host then asked McLaughlin about his chances at the upcoming Indy 500 and what the Team Penske driver could improve on. While answering, the Kiwi driver brought up the 2024 Indy 500 race, his clutch issue, and the poor restart. McLaughlin said:

Trending

“Just got to have a few things go the right way. I mean, I feel like, you know, if it wasn't we had a little clutch issue at 500, I'm not saying that would have been a game changer for us, but I think it would have put us in a better position than we were, you know, around that sixth, seventh, eighth bracket.”

“So I think if we had come in that pit stop with Josef, who knows what would have happened. But ultimately I can change a lot of things. It was one restart that I sort of didn't attack enough and I got caught napping, so.”

The Kiwi driver had a great first half of the race, led most of the restarts, and made passes on the restart lap itself when he wasn't leading. However, a clutch issue cost Scott McLaughlin a few positions in the pit lane as he entered behind Josef Newgarden but lost a few positions.

After the restart, Newgarden made positions and battled Pato O'Ward in the final few laps for the victory. Had McLaughlin not had the clutch issue and had a better restart, he likely would've been in the victory fight in the final laps.

Scott McLaughlin on what the record qualifying run at the Indy 500 felt like

Scott McLaughlin qualified on pole position for the 2024 Indy 500 as he set the fastest-ever qualifying run at the greatest spectacle in racing with an average pace of 234.220mph over his four-lap run. In an interview with USA Today, the Team Penske driver revealed that he was going as fast as 242 miles per hour on the straights. When asked what it felt like, he replied:

“You’re probably the closest you’ve ever felt to being a superhero, I guess you could say. It’s just incredible. You have that speed blur. You feel like you’re in a little bit of a tunnel, especially when your car’s that fast and being able to use that and be the fastest person on the day. That’s so cool.”

Scott McLaughlin finished the race in P6, just a little over two seconds away from the race winner Josef Newgarden. Pato O'Ward finished P2 and Scott Dixon completed the podium positions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback