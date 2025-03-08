"I would co-sign a loan if my dog wanted to buy a car": Danica Patrick shares adorable post about her affection for her dog

Danica Patrick shared a funny meme about letting her dog on the bed, along with an adorable picture of her Belgian Shepherd, Ella. She also has another dog, a Husky named Dallas.

Danica Patrick frequently updates her fans about her personal life via her official Instagram account, including regular images of her furry friends. She also uses her profile to share updates about her businesses, her workout routines, and even her political views regularly.

While she has been heavily criticized for some of her posts about her personal life and opinions on social media, she continues to do so without caring about the flak she receives.

On Friday, she shared an adorable image of her German Shepherd, Ella, who was sitting in her bed. She shared this image along with a meme that took a dig at people asking dog owners why they allow their dogs on the bed.

The meme, posted by @mind0fawoman, humorously stated that they would facilitate their dog if it wanted to buy a car, let alone allow it on the bed.

"'U let ur dog in ur bed?' I would co-sign a loan if my dog wanted to buy a car," read the meme on her story.

Danica Patrick's story - Source: via @danicapatrick on Instagram

Patrick made her IndyCar debut in 2005 with Rahal Letterman Racing and even stood on three podiums in her rookie year. After moving over to Andretti in 2007, she made history in her second season there by becoming the first ever woman to win an IndyCar race, a record that stands to this day.

She plied her trade in NASCAR after leaving IndyCar and then subsequently retired from motorsports in 2018. Since then, she has become a public figure and often shares updates from her daily life on social media.

Danica Patrick shares hilarious "Friends with no kids" meme

Danica Patrick at Netflix's "Don't Look Up" World Premiere, 2021 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick also shared a meme about how randomly people 'with no kids' can make plans for a trip. While Patrick was married from 2005 to 2013, she does not have any children.

The former IndyCar star shared the meme about "friends with no kids" making an obscure plan to visit Africa randomly. She also shared a message along with the meme, making fun of her own self and implying that the meme fits her.

"Don't you love when you get the call girls?! 😆," she wrote on her story.

Danica Patrick's story - Source: via @danicapatrick on Instagram

The 42-year-old was married to Paul Edward Hospenthal in 2005, but the pair split after a 7-year stint together. After her divorce, Patrick also dated NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr, with whom she later broke up in 2017.

Most recently, Patrick posted images of herself with her new boyfriend in September at the Burning Man festival. The identity of the man in her pictures was, however, not disclosed to the public.

