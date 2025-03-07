"I couldn’t ask for a better team": Racing sensation Lindsay Brewer drops major announcement on 2025 plans

Open-wheel racing sensation Lindsay Brewer detailed her motorsports plans for the 2025 racing season as the 27-year-old announced that she would be racing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship. Brewer will be racing for RAFA Racing, as that announcement was made on March 6, 2025.

Brewer dropped a reel on her Instagram account to announce the move to race in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship. It was a transition reel where the American tossed her helmet in the air and changed into the RAFA Racing outfit.

Brewer then made the announcement about the team and championship, followed by clips of the RAFA Racing Lamborghini around the circuit. The caption of the reel uploaded by the 27-year-old read:

“Exciting news! I'm joining RAFA Racing for the 2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship behind the wheel of the #81 Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2 alongside my teammate Jem Hepworth. Stepping into the world's fastest single-make series is a challenge I'm ready to take on, and I couldn't ask for a better team to do it with. Huge thanks to Lamborghini Austin for their support in making this happen. Let's get to work and make this season one to remember!”

Lindsay Brewer will be teaming up with 24-year-old Jem Hepworth to form an all-female lineup for RAFA Racing. The duo will be racing the No. 81 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo2, which is a heavily modified, track-use version of the road-going Lamborghini supercar, Huracan.

The IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar championship is the parent series of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship, and the first race of the season will take place during mid-March at the Sebring International Raceway.

The championship is divided into four different classes: Pro Cup, Pro-AM Cup, AM Cup and LB Cup. Lindsay Brewer and Jem Hepworth will be participating in the AM class. The 2025 championship will be the 13th running season of the Lamborghini championship, with 30+ entries expected for the race at Sebring.

Lindsay Brewer’s 2024 Indy NXT season with Juncos Hollinger Racing

Lindsay Brewer made her professional open-wheel racing debut in 2022, as she raced in the Indy Pro 2000 championship before moving to race in the USF Pro 2000 championship for 2023. In 2024, Brewer signed with Juncos Hollinger Racing to participate in the Indy NXT season. However, midway through the season, due to unfulfilled contractual obligations, the 27-year-old lost the seat. The team statement read (via Formula Scout):

“Lindsay Brewer has been a valued member throughout her time at Juncos Hollinger Racing, and it has been a privilege to have her on the the team. However, due to contractual obligations being unfulfilled, Lindsay will not be driving for the JHR Indy Nxt programme for the time being. We wish her the best and hope she can return when able.”

Brewer raced in the first eight races of the 2024 Indy NXT season, with the best finish of P15 coming at St. Petersburg and Race 2 at Laguna Seca. Brewer finished 21st in the championship with 102 points to her name.

