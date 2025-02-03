"I cried a bit" - When Romain Grosjean's fireball F1 crash affected his IndyCar debut

Romain Grosjean made his IndyCar debut during the 2021 season. The Frenchman survived a fireball crash at the 2020 Bahrain GP and didn't return to the World of F1. Instead of F1, he chose IndyCar. However, his debut wasn't smooth sailing as Grosjean detailed the struggles he encountered before stepping into the IndyCar for the first time.

Romain Grosjean shared his experience of driving the IndyCar in a Grand Prix. The Frenchman explained how it was a mixed bag of emotions for him as it was the first time he was stepping into a competitive race after the fireball crash. He said, (via Racer)

“We don’t talk about it as much, but before the race start, it was quite a difficult moment for me jumping back into a race car after what happened last year (2020),” Grosjean told Racer in April of 2021.

“I cried a bit before jumping in the car, if I’m being honest. And big, big mix of emotions. Then, I focused on this race; it’s time to go racing, but for me, it was a big day. It’s a great team around me, good spirits and they just want to go racing. And we’ve got really good people. They helped me a lot to get ready.”

Grosjean lost control of the car on the first lap at the 2020 Bahrain GP and hit the barriers. The Haas F1 car burst into flames on impact and was split into two parts. The Frenchman detailed his experience and explained how he gave up, accepted his fate, and was stuck in the car. It was then that the motivation of seeing his kids again pushed him to give it another go as he successfully managed to escape.

Romain Grosjean was taken to the hospital and required surgery to graft skin on his burnt hands. The Switzerland-born announced that he will be joining Dale Coyne Racing for the 2021 IndyCar season, followed by a move to Andretti for the next two seasons.

Romain Grosjean announced as PREMA'S Reserve driver

Romain Grosjean drove for Juncos Hollinger Racing during the 2024 season. However, JHR announced Sting Ray Robb and Conor Daly as their drivers for the upcoming IndyCar season leaving the Frenchman without a seat. At the PREMA IndyCar livery launch, Romain was announced as the reserve driver for the team.

Callum Ilott detailed Grosjean's role at PREMA as he said, (via Pit Pass Indy)

“Maybe it adds, I don't know, an extra level to IndyCar. Obviously, it's a very tough series on the driver's side. It's hard to stay in the loop, and I think that's important. I know, I struggled a bit last year being out of the loop. Hopefully, that can add to it and Romain's a good guy, super fast, he knows his stuff, and I think, when he's there, he's gonna be helping us as well.” (11:10 onwards)

Romain Grosjean will be partnering with PREMA'S full-time drivers Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman as the Italian team prepares to make its debut in the IndyCar series.

